Five of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys wrestlers will get to wrestle another day.
Borgia advanced five of its six wrestlers at Saturday’s Class 2 District 2 meet at Sullivan.
Joseph Lause (120) and Oliver Mace (170) were district champions.
Brynner Frankenberg (182) finished second.
Nathan Boone (160) won his third-place match while Andrew Wolff (126) advanced by finishing fourth.
Estiven Levin (145) saw his season end Saturday.
“We brought six wrestlers to the district and have five going through to the sectional,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We saw some good competition throughout the day in each of the weight classes but the guys were determined to get through.”
District qualifiers advance to the sectional meet, which will take place at Ste. Genevieve High School Feb. 27.
In the team standings, Borgia scored 82 points to finish sixth.
Sullivan won the team title with 204 points. St. Clair was second at 150 with Owensville finishing third at 102 points.
Rounding out the rest of the team scores were Westminster Christian Academy (99), St. James (97), Borgia, St. Mary’s (58) and Affton (seven).
Lause (28-5) won all three of his matches by pins.
He opened with a 2:18 pin of Tony Valentine of St. Mary’s. In the semifinals, Lause pinned St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez in 3:15.
In the title bout, Lause pinned Frank Parsons of St. James in 1:38.
“Joseph wrestled really well and dominated each match, pinning all three of his opponents,” Hellebusch said.
Mace (29-3) opened with a 10-1 major decision over Westminster Christian’s Mark Stump in the semifinals. In the title match, he pinned Deron Gipson of St. Mary’s in 0:41.
“As he has for almost the whole season, Oliver looked strong and wrestled very well,” Hellebusch said.
Frankenberg (19-13) pinned Westminster Christian’s Lincoln Chimento in 0:44. In the title match, he was pinned by Owensville’s Christopher Stockton in 2:45.
Boone (20-4) opened by pinning Owensville’s Sean Million in 0:55. He then lost in the semifinals to Zach Achterberg of St. James by a pin in 5:25.
In the wrestlebacks, Boone eliminated St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders in 2:32. In the third-place bout, Boone won a 7-4 decision over Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt.
Wolff (3-11) lost both of his contested matches. He was pinned by Sullivan’s Dillon Witt in 0:44. He then lost in the third-place bout to St. James’ Elijah Wilcox by a pin in 0:55.
Levin (4-15) ended his season in Sullivan. He was pinned by Westminster Christian’s Ben Van Zee in 0:40.
Levin pinned Affton’s Cole Westermeyer in 3:54, but lost in the bubble round to Sullivan’s Colton Brendel by a 1:12 pin.
“We wrestled really well as a team, just as we have especially during the second half of the season,” Hellebusch said. “We are hoping to take that momentum into the sectional tournament in Ste. Genevieve later this month.”