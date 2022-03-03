Can the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights make it two in a row against Four Rivers Conference teams?
Borgia (12-11), the third seed, knocked off host Sullivan (10-14) Saturday, 45-32, in the opening round at the Class 4 District 3 Tournament.
The win gives Borgia a game Tuesday at 7 p.m. against St. James (21-5), the event’s second seed. St. James beat St. Clair in Saturday’s opening round, 71-23.
“St. James is going to be a tough matchup for us, but we are going to give them everything they can handle,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia led after one quarter, 8-6, and at the half, 20-15. The Lady Knights were up after three quarters, 32-24.
Borgia was close to full strength with two returning starters back in the lineup.
“It was a slow start,” Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke was making her return, so we seemed a bit sluggish.”
Patke, who missed time due to concussion protocol, led Borgia with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Celia Gildehaus, who has been out with a knee injury, pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with seven points, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Lexie Meyer and Audrey Richardson scored 11 points apiece. Meyer also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Richardson added seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Amanda Dorpinghaus added two points, two steals and a rebound.
Natalie Alferman had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Madison Lieberoff had one steal and Elliot Schmelz had an assist and a rebound.
“We were able to get Sullivan to turn the ball over a lot in the second half,” Houlihan said. “Audrey Richardson was able to convert on Sullivan’s mistakes. Lexie Meyer and Katilyn Patke did a great job securing the win.”
Borgia recorded one three-point basket and went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
Sullivan’s statistics were not available at deadline.