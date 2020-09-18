Jake Nowak scored two of his three goals in the final 10 minutes Monday to lift the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights past the Union Wildcats, 4-2.
“When you have a team trying to win and pushing forward, that’s when you hit the counterattack,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “In the old days, we would just try to play that long ball over and over. We’re trying to move away from that and play it when the opportunity is there.”
Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said it was an entertaining game.
“It was one of those games where it was undetermined what was going to happen,” Wideman said. “I loved the way the boys fought back throughout the game. I thought the way the boys battled was really good and encouraging for this year.”
With the game tied, 2-2, the Knights (3-2) found Nowak on the counterattack. He twice was able to get through the defense to slide the ball into the net. The go-ahead goal came with 9:07 to play, and the insurance marker came with 5:12 remaining.
Playing at home, Union (3-2-1) met everything Borgia threw at it through the first 70 minutes of the match.
Borgia scored first with Zach Mort blasting a long shot that bounced over the line off the bottom of the crossbar. That came with 17:21 remaining in the opening half.
Union struck back just over a minute later with Jack Wagnaar scoring to tie it. That’s how the score stood at the half.
Borgia had a chance to go ahead seven minutes into the second half when it was awarded a penalty kick, but the shot went high over the crossbar.
Borgia did take the lead with 29:10 to play. In a situation where the ball was loose in a crowd in front of the net, Nowak was credited with the goal by Borgia’s statistician.
“We’re really working as a team to try to move to the next level of controlling the ball, especially in the midfield,” Strohmeyer said. “I think we had moments where we really were able to control the ball. I think our first two goals were created from a buildup all the way up the field.”
It took a little longer this time, but Union tied it once again. Eddy Luta, the goal scorer in the Pacific Tournament championship game, netted with 25:56 to play. That’s how it stood until Nowak scored again to give Borgia the lead.
“It’s a rivalry game, so you know it can go any way,” Strohmeyer said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Union always plays physical, aggressive and always looks to run in behind. They caught us sleeping a couple of times where we made a bad pass, they made us pay for it.”
Ethan Mort supplied two assists for Borgia. Andrew Dyson and Brent Lemon each had one.
Justin Mort made five saves in goal for the Knights.
Cooper Bailey was called upon to make several big stops for the Wildcats.
“This group of guys really fights for each other,” Wideman said. “That’s the one thing we’ve seen since the first practice. Everyone knows their job and will do it to the best of their ability.”