Old school basketball.
That’s the short description of the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament third-place game between town rivals Borgia and Washington.
The Knights (2-1) won the game over Washington (1-2), 37-32.
“I think both teams just wanted to win so bad,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Both teams were so tight. We had been shooting the ball pretty well, but didn’t do that well this game. A big part of that was their defense. They really got after it and made it difficult for us. We tried to play and make it tougher for them to score. Fortunately for us, we got a night where they were not shooting the ball as well as they usually do.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young said Borgia came out strong in the first half.
“They came out with some fight and really did a great job defensively,” Young said. “I thought we came out with fight in the second half and started to pick it up. What killed us was late turnovers and not making our free throws. In the fourth quarter, we missed seven free throws and that was a huge difference.”
The game was both a showcase of defensive basketball and frustration for the offenses in the low-scoring contest.
After eight minutes of action, Borgia held a 6-1 advantage.
Scoring started to pick up from there. Borgia was up 17-10 at the half and 28-19 through three quarters.
“Fortunately, we were able to get a little bit of a lead, and that put pressure on them,” Neier said. “As time kept going on, the pressure built. Credit to our kids. They worked extremely hard. Congratulations to both teams on a really hard-fought game from start to finish.”
Borgia won despite not scoring for nearly an entire quarter.
The Knights hit back-to-back three-point baskets with Max Meyers and Sam Dunard scoring. The second came with 4:38 left in the third quarter and gave the Knights a 28-13 advantage.
However, Borgia didn’t score again until nearly eight minutes later, getting a free throw from Grant Schroeder. By that time, Washington had cut the gap to 28-24.
“We only allowed them four twos and seven threes for the game,” Young said. “Both teams guard hard. That’s the good thing. They had the advantage early and we had to play catch-up all night.”
In fact, the Knights only hit one field goal in the fourth quarter, a three-point basket by Meyers from the corner with just under two minutes to play.
Borgia, however, hit six of nine free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the game.
Schroeder was 5-6 from the line and Andrew Dyson knocked down one of three.
Washington got as close as 34-32 in the final minute after a Todd Bieg basket.
“He had a good night tonight,” Neier said. “Fortunately, we were able to limit them.”
Young said his team rallied in the second half to have a chance to win.
“We had a lot of good movement in the second half,” Young said. “I thought our kids played with a lot more confidence. We didn’t move the ball in the first half. We had good looks, but didn’t make the shots. We were always in the game.”
Borgia got two Schroeder free throws with 18.8 seconds to play.
“Those were big free throws,” Young said. “We had to foul them and Schroeder’s free throws were the biggest shots of the game. If he misses the front end, it’s a two-point game and our ball. They did what they had to do down the stretch and we were chasing all of the time.”
Dyson added a final free throw in the final 10 seconds to secure the win.
“We made some mistakes in there and gave them opportunities,” Neier said. “We gave them easy shots, which we shouldn’t be doing. We didn’t take great care of the ball late. We’ve got to get better at that.”
Meyers was Borgia’s leading scorer with 14 points. He knocked down four of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets. Meyers also had three rebounds and two steals.
Schroeder closed with 11 points with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Dyson ended with five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Dunard posted three points, one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Sam Heggemann and Ryan Kell each scored two points. Heggemann also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Kell added three assists, two steals and a rebound.
Garren Parks recorded one rebound.
As a team, Borgia went 8-11 from the free-throw line with seven three-point baskets.
“It’s really a learning experience right now at this point,” Neier said. “Hopefully, we’ll learn a lot from this game and get better.”
For the Blue Jays, Bieg was the top scorer with nine points.
Zac Coulter knocked down one of Washington’s three three-point baskets and ended with eight points.
Jack Lackman was next with six points.
Jarrett Hamlett scored five points while Alex Zanin netted two. Jason Sides and Mark Hensley each scored one point.
Washington had three three-point baskets and went 7-16 from the free-throw line.
“We’re playing shorthanded right now,” Young said. “There’s fewer kids we’re playing and we just got some kids back from football. We got some guys back from quarantine and we’re missing some guys from quarantine. What we try to tell the kids, control what you can. You can’t worry about what we can’t control or have no control over. Just do what you can do.”
Washington returns to action Tuesday, playing at Union in a boys-girls doubleheader. The boys game begins at 7 p.m.
“Being 1-2, we took a lot from this tournament,” Young said. “Last year, we started the season 9-0. This year, we’re down a few guys.”
Borgia hosts Lutheran South Friday at 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s scheduled game against St. Mary’s has been canceled.