Recovering from an early deficit, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights bounced back Tuesday night to defeat archrival St. Dominic at home, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21.
“It was a good win for us,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We’ll build from this, but we’ve got a long way to go. It’s only the second game of the year. We’ll enjoy this win, but we’re looking forward to our next match.”
Borgia (2-0, 1-0) lost in both Archdiocesan Athletic Association meetings to the Lady Crusaders (0-1, 0-1) but won in the Class 5 third-place match at the end of the season.
Tuesday’s match featured everything expected from a matchup between two powers. Both sides came through with big attacks, digs and blocks. Borgia just had more.
Senior Ella Brinkmann led the attack, slamming down 25 kills to go with 10 digs and five total blocks (three solos and two assists).
Brinkmann wasn’t the lone focus of attack. Five other players registered kills. Caroline Glastetter posted nine of them on the opposite corner from Brinkmann.
Seniors Lily Brown and Kaitlyn Patke knocked down eight kills apiece from the right side and middle, respectively.
Senior Lynsey Batson registered four kills, and senior setter Annie Arand added three.
“They have a couple of dominant middles, especially one in Emma Blaine,” Steiger said. “We just had to stay out of there and push the ball more to the pins. They blocked us extremely tough, especially in the first set.”
Senior libero Lauren Nieder posted 25 digs to pace the defense. Arand had nine. Patke was next with four.
Anniston Shrerrell and Ava Lou Ploch, seniors who shared a defensive specialist spot, each posted three digs.
Batson ended with two digs.
“Our passing defense got better, and that’s where the success came from,” Steiger said. “I’m very proud of the girls. We’ve got a long way to go. There are still things we can improve on, and that’s a good sign.”
At the net, Patke had one solo block and four block assists. Batson had five block assists.
Arand and Brown each contributed three block assists. Glastetter had one bock assist.
Arand handed out 48 set assists on the night. Glastetter added three, and Nieder ended with two.
Borgia’s final two 2020 wins came over Cor Jesu Academy and St. Dominic, and the Lady Knights have opened 2021 with wins over the same two teams.
The way the match started was much different than the ending. St. Dominic swept Borgia in both league contests last year, and the Lady Crusaders came out on fire for this one. St. Dominic scored the first four points and was up 7-1.
“The first set wasn’t very clean for us, but you also have to give them a lot of credit,” Steiger said. “They have a lot of talent over there, and they made our mistakes hurt.”
It was several points into the match before the Lady Knights were able to get an attack due to Rachel Schipper’s serving, which kept Borgia out of system.
Brinkmann knocked down a kill to tie the game at 10-10, and Borgia briefly led soon after.
However, the Lady Knights spent most of the set chasing, and St. Dominic won, 25-23.
In the second game, something clicked and Borgia dominated, 25-13.
“It wasn’t as much adjustments as it was execution,” Steiger said. “We had to come together. Once we got our ball control and an offense, we started to settle down and take control.”
Borgia scored the first three points before St. Dominic fought back to cut it to 7-6.
Borgia broke away again at 9-7 and rolled to the easy victory.
In the third game, the Lady Knights bolted out to a 6-0 lead, but St. Dominic slowly chipped back, cutting it to 21-20.
After a timeout, Batson and Brown paired up for a block. Brinkmann and Brown then followed with kills as Borgia sealed the win, 25-21. Glastetter knocked down the final kill.
St. Dominic came out with the first two points in the fourth game, but Borgia quickly caught up.
The last time the set was tied was 8-8. Borgia led the rest of the way, though St. Dominic got as close as two points.
Up 22-20, Brinkmann scored the final three Borgia points as the Lady Knights finished out the win.
“We knew they were not going to go away,” Steiger said.
The Lady Knights visited defending Class 2 state champion O’Fallon Christian Thursday in another conference game.
Borgia returns to host Notre Dame (St. Louis) in another AAA match Tuesday. Varsity action is expected to start around 6 p.m.