Seven sports teams will start practices at St. Francis Borgia Aug. 7.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand has announced practice schedules for the opening week, Aug. 7-11.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 5:34 pm
Athletes must have a current physical on file prior to practicing. All prospective athletes also must be registered and approved at https://borgia-ar.rschooltoday.com/.
Schedules for all teams could be modified for Friday, Aug. 11, or practices added for Saturday, Aug. 12. The annual Luke 18 Retreat takes place Friday, Aug. 11.
Borgia’s defending state champion, the boys soccer team, will practice on the turf and grass fields from 3-5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Daniel Strohmeyer is the team’s head coach.
The Borgia football program is led by Dale Gildehaus, a Borgia alumnus who has led the varsity squad since 1987.
All prospective players will practice Monday through Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m. at the turf field and on its practice field.
A Saturday practice will be held for players entering grades 10-12 from 7-9:30 a.m.
Borgia softball has a new head coach this season. Debbie Frank, a longtime assistant coach, will be the varsity head coach this fall. Practice will run from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
CJ Steiger’s volleyball Lady Knights will have practice sessions Monday through Thursday.
Incoming freshmen will practice from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Wingbermuehle Activity Center.
Players entering grades 10-12 will practice in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium from 4:30-7 p.m.
The lone coed team, cross country, has a new coach this season. Brent Woodcock, who led the track program last spring, is taking over cross country. The team will meet Monday through Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Borgia track and run until 5:15 p.m. from there.
The girls golf Lady Knights are led by Michael Pelster and that team will meet Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m. at Franklin County Country Club. The team’s Tuesday and Wednesday sessions will be held at the school, also starting at 3 p.m.
The boys swimming team is coached by Diane Jones. The team will swim at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA Monday through Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m.
The team will have weight room work at the YMCA from 5:15-6 p.m.
For more information, please see borgia.com or call the school at 636-239-7871.
The football team opens the season Friday Aug. 25 at home against Pacific. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Softball plays in the Union Tournament Aug. 25-26. Boys swimming is at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational Aug. 26.
Boys soccer plays Saturday, Aug. 26, at Northwest to open the season.
Girls golf and volleyball start the season Monday, Aug. 28. Girls golf is at St. Clair and volleyball plays at Cor Jesu Academy.
The cross country opener is Saturday, Sept. 2, at the New Haven Invitational.
