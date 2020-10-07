St. Francis Borgia Regional competed Monday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association meet at Country Lakes Golf Club.
The Lady Knights were led by Natalie Alferman, who shot 97. Sophia Fletcher was next at 107. Chloe Wunderlich carded 109. Maria Eckelkamp was next at 124 and Jenna VanBooven shot 131.
Borgia scored 437 as a team.
“We were not able to bring our normal varsity five to the conference tournament, but I was very happy with how the girls competed,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
“Chloe Wunderlich was playing her first 18-hole individual tournament and was able to shoot a score of 109 which was great. The two varsity players I was able to bring, Natalie and Sophie, both played really well. Both shot a career low round and are really coming in to form for district.”