Two members of the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer team have been selected to the Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls soccer teams.
Sophomore midfielder Madison Lieberoff was selected to the first team.
Sophomore defender Lexi Buhr was named to the second team.
Lieberoff, Buhr and freshman midfielder Abby Schutte were named to the Class 3 District 2 first team. Senior midfielder Lauren Dickhut was named to the honorable mention list.
St. Dominic received three of the biggest awards, including coach of the year with Greg Koeller, player of the year with forward Grace Bindbeutel and newcomer of the year with midfielder Kaylee Conoyer.
Duchesne’s Reese Potts was named the division’s goalkeeper of the year.
This is Borgia’s final season in Division I, as it will drop to Division II for 2023.
Bindbeutel, Conoyer, forward Jessica Larson and midfielder Macie Begley were named to the AAA Division I first team from St. Dominic.
Duchesne had two players, Potts and forward Gabrielle Schlapper, honored.
Notre Dame midfielder Anna Pagano and defender Sam Short, along with Rosati-Kain defender Skyler English, rounded out the first team.
St. Dominic’s second-team selections were goalkeeper Kathy Fitzler, midfielder Caitlyn Smith, defender Sami Roggenkamp and defender Sophie Green.
Notre Dame had three picks, midfielder Emma Selsor, forward Jill Beck and midfielder Greta Kohnz.
Rosati-Kain goalkeeper Asia Barcom rounded out the second team.
In Division II, Lutheran St. Charles midfielder Allie Murray and Tolton Catholic midfielder Macie Palmer shared player of the year honors.
Defender Ella Krening of Lutheran St. Charles was the newcomer of the year and her teammate, Paige Kessler, was the defender of the year.
Chuck Register of Tolton Catholic was named the coach of the year.
Lutheran St. Charles is trading places with Borgia and will play in Division I next year along with Rosati-Kain, Duchesne, St. Dominic and Notre Dame.
Other Division II schools will be Cardinal Ritter, O’Fallon Christian, Bishop DuBourg and Tolton Catholic.