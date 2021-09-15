Hosting two schools Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Lady Knights finished second in a tri-meet.
Westminster Christian Academy won the event at Franklin County Country Club with a score of 175.
Borgia was next at 202 , and St. James rounded out the event at 251.
Westminster’s Ellie Johnson was the meet medalist at 37.
Borgia was paced by Bree Nieder, who shot 46.
Sophie Fletcher was next at 51. Maura Struckhoff shot 52, Chloe Wunderlich ended at 53, and Natalie Alferman shot 54.
Westminster’s other golfers were Sophie Nall (42), Kate Nall (48), Anna rochelmann (48) and Dayton Hays (50).
Golfing for St. James were Ally Hartley (60), Calli Gibson (62), Navy Setzer (64), Hannah Sexbury (65) and Jane Al-Ramahl (74).