Add the annual National Football Foundation St. Louis — Tom Lombardo Chapter Awards Banquet to the COVID-19 pandemic casualty list.
The event, set for this weekend, was called off due to the global crisis. Also called off until further notice are the chapter’s monthly luncheons.
“These are difficult decisions, but we felt that it was necessary to cancel these events for the health of our members, guests, and community,” the organization’s website stated.
While there will be no banquet, the awards are still being sent out to recipients.
Two major awards are going to St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Senior Gus Burrow and Assistant Coach Dave Haddox are among this year’s honorees.
Burrow, a senior receiver and defensive back, has been selected as one of the Most Inspirational/Courageous Players from the 2019 season along with Valle’s Kyle Roth.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus noted that Burrow is a diabetic who has worked to control the disease while contributing to the team.
Gildehaus also noted that while Burrow was not a starter, he worked hard in every practice to help the team become better.
The award comes with a scholarship.
Haddox, who has been on the Borgia coaching staff for 28 seasons, is being awarded the John Kadlec Assistant Coach Award.
DeSmet and Roosevelt will receive top program awards.
Scholar-Athletes are Lift for Life’s Jordan Noble, Clopton’s Shawn Yates, Eureka’s Jake McCollum and Justin Watson, Priory’s Luke Parent and Dalton Bingman, Timothy Muxo of St. Mary’s, Westminster’s Bennie Anderson, SLUH’s Luke Schuermann and Windsor’s Seif Elkhashab.
Washington University’s John Fisher is the College Scholar-Athlete. Justin DiCarlo of Washington University will receive a special award.
Adult awards include the Tom Lombardo Leadership Award to Mark Hertling, the Eddie Cochems Award (Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football) to Marc Lillibridge, the Jimmy Conzelman (Coach of the Year) Award to Robert Steeples, the Gene Barth (Officiating) award to Tom O’Mara, the Jim Otis Award (Outstanding Contribution to the Chapter) to Ruth Lombardo, and the Don Faurot Award (Distinguished American) to Corby Jones.