Fans of the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have more reasons to celebrate the 2022-23 season.
The Knights earned the two top awards for this year’s Missourian All-Area boys basketball team.
Junior forward Adam Rickman was voted the player of the year while Head Coach Dave Neier was selected as coach of the year.
Player of the year
Rickman helped the Knights go 24-5 and finish second in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament to Jefferson City. He averaged 18.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots per game while receiving several other honors.
Rickman was the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Player of the Year and made the all-conference first team. He also made the Class 5 District 5 team and the Class 5 All-State squad.
Rickman received 84 poll points from area coaches and media members, 40 more than runner-up Parker Anderson, a senior from Hermann.
Borgia senior Grant Schroeder was third in the voting. Others receiving votes were Pacific senior Quin Blackburn, Union junior Ryan Rapert and St. James senior Peyton Gruver.
Since the start of All-Area voting in 1991, Borgia players have won the top award 16 times.
Rickman joins Ben Kandlbinder (1993-94), Josh Hotz (1994-95), Jason Reinberg (1995-96), Jim Schelich (1997-98), Luke Meyer (2001-02, 2002-03 and 2003-04), Alex Moosmann (2005-06), Paul Eckerle (2006-07), Nathan Scheer (2008-09 and 2009-10), Ben Ruether (2010-11), Bryce Dolan (2011-12), Alex Movila (2016-17) and Grant Schroeder (2021-22) as Borgia players of the year.
Coach of the year
For Neier, this is his 12th coach of the year honor. Neier won the inaugural vote in 1990-91 and also has been honored in 1992-93, 1993-94, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2015-16.
Neier received 67 poll points this year, 20 in front of Union’s Chris Simmons. Dino McKinney of Sullivan was third.
Hermann’s Jake Witthaus and Owensville’s Cullen VanLeer also received votes.
First team
Only one player was named on all 21 first-team ballots. That was Hermann’s Parker Anderson. The senior was the Four Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Rickman was named on one second-team ballot, finishing second in the voting with 103 poll points.
Borgia’s Grant Schroeder earned 101 points to become the third player over 100 in this year’s polling.
Rounding out the first team were Pacific senior forward Quin Blackburn and Washington senior forward Mark Hensley.
Second team
St. James senior Peyton Gruver was at the top of the second team, two points behind Hensley, and was followed by Union junior Ryan Rapert, Hermann senior Conner Coffey, Owensville senior Will Lauth and Sullivan senior Sam Summers.
Summers finished with a three-point cushion over the top of the third team.
Third team
Due to a three-way tie for the fifth spot, the third team has seven members.
Washington junior Adyn Kleinheider was the top vote-getter on the third team.
Next were St. Clair senior Jordan Rodrigue, Washington senior Sam Paule and Union junior Kieran Wors.
Caught in the three-way tie were Pacific senior Jack Meyer, Owensville senior Bryce Payne and New Haven senior Andrew Rethemeyer.
Honorable mention
Union junior Ozzie Smith and Crosspoint junior Jace Stroup both received over 10 poll points to top the honorable mention list.
They were followed by St. Clair senior Isaac Nunez, Hermann senior Reese Rehmert, Sullivan senior Gavin Dace, St. Clair junior Carter Short, Borgia junior Brody Denbow, Borgia senior Sam Dunard, Union senior Liam Hughes, Pacific senior Matt Reincke, Owensville junior Layne Evans, New Haven junior Andrew Noelke, Owensville junior Tanner Meyer, Sullivan senior Gabe Dace, Washington junior Kaner Young and Hermann junior Nolan Brune.