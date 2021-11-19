For the first time in a long time, the St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific boys basketball teams aren’t going to open the season at the Turkey Tournament.
Instead, Borgia will play Rolla Friday in the BSN Basketball Shootout Friday at Rolla High School.
The Knights play the Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m. in the Rolla High School main gym.
The game will follow the Rolla-Tipton girls basketball game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Pacific’s boys are slated to play Saturday at 2:15 p.m. against Capital City.
Varsity games in the main gym, start with the Osage girls playing Capital City at 9 p.m.
Macks Creek then plays Bunker in boys basketball at 10:45 a.m.
The Crocker and Bunker girls play at 12:30 p.m. Pacific and Capital City are in the next contest.
The 4 p.m. match features Blue Eye against the St. James girls.
Parkview’s boys basketball team comes up from Springfield to face Troy at 5:45 p.m.
Battle, from Columbia, plays the Newburg girls at 7:30 p.m. to end the event.
Junior varsity games will be played at the practice gym, starting with a 9 a.m. boys game between Macks Creek and Bunker.
The Osage and Capital City girls play at 10:45 p.m. and will be followed by Pacific against Capital City at 12:30 p.m.
Crocker’s girls are scheduled to play a to-be-announced opponent at 2:15 p.m.
The Parkview and Troy boys play at 4 p.m., and the St. James JV girls play Blue Eye at 5:45 p.m.