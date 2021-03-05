Will the fourth time be the charm, or will it be more of the same?
Pacific will be hoping for the former and St. Francis Borgia Regional the latter when the two meet for the Class 5 District 4 boys basketball championship Friday at Borgia.
The Knights, the No. 1 seed in the district, earn the right to host the game. In the previous three meetings between the two teams, Borgia has won all three times.
“You know that will be a hard-fought game from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said Tuesday after Borgia’s district semifinal win over Union. “We’ve just got to be ready to play. That’s what it boils down to. I think our kids were excited tonight to play. I think there was a lot of intensity, but there wasn’t focus on the little things we need to do to be a good team. You can’t lose that focus on doing things the right way. If we do that against Pacific, it’s not going to be good out there.”
The game is sold out. For those without tickets, the only ways to follow the game will be via MSHSAA.tv, KLPW radio, or Twitter updates.
It seems fitting that, for the two teams who opened the season against each other, one will also be the final opponent for the other.
Borgia won that first meeting in the opening round of the annual Turkey Tournament, 66-41.
The teams next met at the end of January in the championship game of the Union Tournament, a 49-42 victory for the Knights.
This was the closest meeting between the two teams, as Pacific had possession with 11.5 seconds left, facing just a three-point deficit. However, a mistake on the in-bounds play cost the Indians the ball and forced them to send Borgia to the free-throw line, where the Knights pulled away with the final four points.
Borgia won again on its home floor just three days later, 55-43, on Groundhog Day.
The third meeting falling on Groundhog Day was an ironic twist for Pacific, who hasn’t been able to find a way to solve the Borgia puzzle the same way Bill Murray struggled to reach Feb. 3 after repeatedly reliving the same day in the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.”
“That was what we talked about after we faced those guys the last time — we wanted at least another shot at them,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Hopefully, we can go out there and give them everything we’ve got. I know they’re going to bring it. We’ve got to be able to match it and then some.”
Part of solving that puzzle could be the Indians being able to keep their cool and not let things get out of hand. Pacific was tagged with technical fouls in both of the previous games held at Borgia.
Whomever hoists the District 4 trophy will play the District 3 champion in the sectional round Tuesday.
The host team for that game will be determined based on which team has the fewest amount of home games in the postseason, with a tie resulting in the District 3 champion’s favor.
The remaining teams in District 3 are the top two seeds, No. 1 Vianney (12-9) and No. 2 Lutheran South (13-11). Those teams play Friday at the same time as the District 4 championship game.
A Borgia win would send the Knights on the road for the sectional round against either team. If Pacific wins, the Indians could potentially host Vianney, but they would have to travel if Lutheran South also wins.