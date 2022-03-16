Three area boys basketball players have been selected to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 District 2 team.
Borgia junior guard Grant Schroeder and sophomore forward Adam Rickman were honored along with Pacific junior post player Quin Blackburn.
Webster Groves, which is heading to the Class 5 semifinals, won the district title.
Webster Groves’ senior guard Matt Enright and Vianney’s senior forward Adam Sausele were named the co-players of the year.
Schroeder ranked third in the voting, followed by Webster Groves senior guard Ethan Chartrand, Rickman and Webster Groves sophomore forward Iziah Purvey.
Rounding out the all-district team were St. Mary’s freshman guard Zyree Collins, Blackburn and St. Mary’s senior guard Kameron Taylor.
All-district players will be considered for higher honors by the MBCA.