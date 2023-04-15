Haylee Stieffermann scored twice while Kendall Nowak and Abby Schutte added single markers Tuesday as St. Francis Borgia stayed perfect in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II play.
Borgia (6-4-1) improved to 3-0 in conference action with the 4-1 win over the Lady Cavaliers (4-2, 3-2) at Borgia. It was Borgia’s second win over Bishop DuBourg this season.
The Lady Knights led at the half, 1-0, on a Kendall Nowak goal.
“We were able to score towards the end of the half to go up 1-0,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Madi Lieberoff crossed the ball over the goalie’s head and Kendall Nowak scored. It provided a sense of calm while also boosting our energy levels.”
That was the lone highlight of a rough first half, Severino indicated.
“We started the game very slow,” Severino said. “We definitely were not playing our style or with focus.”
DuBourg scored in the second half, but Borgia added three more goals to prevail.
Madison Lieberoff, who netted a hat trick in the first meeting in St. Louis, assisted on three of the Borgia goals.
“The girls came out in the second half ready to play our game,” Severino said. “We were connecting passes, making dangerous runs and defending well. We need to play with that determination and confidence for a full 80 minutes.”
Savannah Seel scored the Bishop DuBourg goal while Amie Byers assisted.
Claire Turgeon stopped seven of the eight shots she faced in Borgia’s net for the win.
“Claire Turgeon played well again and made saves in the first half that kept us in the game,” Severino said.
Genesis Rhodes made six saves in the Bishop DuBourg net.