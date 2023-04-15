Haylee Stieffermann scored twice while Kendall Nowak and Abby Schutte added single markers Tuesday as St. Francis Borgia stayed perfect in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II play.

Borgia (6-4-1) improved to 3-0 in conference action with the 4-1 win over the Lady Cavaliers (4-2, 3-2) at Borgia. It was Borgia’s second win over Bishop DuBourg this season.