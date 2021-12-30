St. Francis Borgia Regional and Hermann are sharing top honors for the 2021 Missourian All-Area volleyball team.
Borgia senior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann and Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt were runaway winners for the player and coach of the year awards, respectively.
Voting took place with area coaches and media members polled.
Brinkmann, a four-year starter, helped lead a senior-laden Borgia team to a 30-5 record, which included wins over three eventual state champions and three of the four Class 5 state qualifiers.
The Maryville University signee knocked down 410 kills at a .307 rate. She also had 221 digs, 48 blocks, 26 aces and 22 assists. She was the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division player of the year. She also received all-district and all-state honors from the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Brinkmann reached double digits in kills 19 times during the season, with a best of 27 in a five-set loss to Breese, Illinois school Mater Dei, Sept. 25. Roughly a month earlier, she had smashed down 25 kills in a four-set win over St. Dominic.
Brinkmann had nine matches with 10 or more digs, including 22 in a five-set win over Lafayette Oct. 12 and 20 in the five-set district loss to Lafayette Oct. 25.
Brinkmann earned 59 points in player-of-the-year voting. Hermann junior middle hitter Holly Heldt was second with 26 points, edging Borgia senior setter Annie Arand, who had 24 points.
Landolt, who led Hermann to a 35-5-1 record, the Four Rivers Conference title and a Class 2 state championship, easily was selected as the coach of the year.
Landolt also received regional coach of the year honors and led Hermann to its MSHSAA-record 15th state title with a sweep of Bishop LeBlond.
Landolt received 61 voting points, nearly double of Borgia’s CJ Steiger, the runner-up.
Joe Brammeier of Pacific, who led the Lady Indians to their first district title since 1995, was third in the voting. New Haven’s Jaime Hoener was fourth.
In positional voting, four players earned unanimous honors, receiving all 14 first-team votes.
The unanimous selections were:
• Brinkmann at outside/rightside hitter.
• Middle hitter Heldt.
• Arand at setter.
• Borgia senior Caroline Glastetter at outside/rightside hitter.
First team
Borgia led first-team voting with six of the 10 players. Hermann placed three on the first team and Union had one.
First-team selections were:
• Middle hitter — Heldt.
• Middle hitter — Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Brinkmann.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Glastetter.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Borgia’s Lily Brown.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Union’s Sophia Helling.
• Setter — Arand.
• Setter — Hermann’s Cydney Moeckli.
• Libero/defensive specialist — Hermann’s Chelsey Moeckli.
• Libero/defensive specialist — Borgia’s Lauren Nieder.
Second team
• Middle hitter — Hermann’s Grace Godat.
• Middle hitter — Pacific’s Caroline Tomlinson.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Sullivan’s Emma Brune.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Pacific’s Kaitlin Payne.
• Outside/rightside hitter — St. Clair’s Madison Lowder.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Pacific’s Annie Tomlinson.
• Setter — St. Clair’s Vada Moore.
• Setter — Sullivan’s Maci Nolie.
• Libero/defensive specialist — New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter.
• Libero/defensive specialist — St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani.
Third team
• Middle hitter — Borgia’s Lynsey Batson.
• Middle hitter — Pacific’s Erin Brooks.
• Outside/rightside hitter — Washington’s Jessie Tovo.
• Outside/rightside hitter — St. Clair’s Kennedy Travis.
• Outside/rightside hitter — New Haven’s Aubri Meyer.
• Setter — New Haven’s Natalie Covington.
• Setter — New Haven’s Lucy Hoener.
• Libero/defensive specialist — Washington’s Sophie Nieder.
• Libero/defensive specialist — Owensville’s Olivia Vandegriffe.
Honorable mention
• Middle hitter — Washington’s Alexis Barks, St. Clair’s Mackenzie Lowder, Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann and New Haven’s Lexi Feldmann.
• Outside/rightside hitter — none.
• Setter — Owensville’s Kyla Hendrix.
• Libero/defensive specialist — Sullivan’s Morgan Clonts and Pacific’s Kamryn Bukowsky.