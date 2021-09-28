Less than 10 strokes separated the three teams Thursday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
St. Francis Borgia Regional emerged with the win with 195 strokes, led by the meet medalist, Natalie Alferman, with her round of 44.
Washington finished five strokes back at 200, and Lutheran St. Charles rounded out the field with a 204.
“Natalie really stepped up today and played a solid round,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “She hit the ball so well she could have broke 40 I felt like. She three putted two holes in a row but she was able to bounce back and putt really well to finish the round.”
The Lady Jays were led by a pair of 48s from Kyla Engemann and Ella Martin.
“Ella and Kyla played really well around the greens tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I was proud of their effort throughout the round and how focused they were on their short games. If our scores as a group are going to decrease, it’s only going to happen around the greens the rest of this season.”
Borgia’s next golfer, Sophie Fletcher, matched Washington’s leading pair with a 48.
Chloe Wunderlich was next with the Lady Knights with a 50 and then Maura Struckhoff with a 52.
Lexie Meyer’s 53 and Bree Nieder’s 54 rounded out the Borgia scorecard.
“The depth in our lineup really showed today,” Pelster said. “Chloe, Sophie, and Lexie played absolutely fantastic. They were able to put some holes together and shoot a good score.”
Molly Buschmann and Emily Molitor each carded a 52 for the Lady Jays.
Isabella Fitzgerald and Aimee Hanratty both shot a 58.
“The difference in our matches (and) tournaments with Borgia all year has been their kids’ abilities around the green,” Fischer said. “I think their kids have really bought in and focused all season in those short games.”
Borgia teed off Friday morning in the Cat Scratch Scramble at Paradise Valley Golf Course and next will play Monday in a conference match at St. Dominic, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Washington plays at Wolf Hollow again Wednesday, hosting Warrenton and North Point in a triangular meet at 3:30 p.m.