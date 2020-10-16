Swimming at home for the second time this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights picked up a 95-70 win over the Missouri Military Academy Colonels.
“The meet went well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We played around with the line up a bit and they did well with that. Most of the boys got a PR in at least one event. Our season is really starting to pick up for us so we are looking forward to our next one.”
Borgia won nine events in the dual meet at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
The 200 medley relay team of Ryan Kluesner, Will Jett, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio won in 1:54.70.
Rio claimed the top spot in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.30.
Hunter Smith was the fastest sprinter in the 50 freestyle, winning in 26.59.
Rio was first to the wall in the 100 butterfly in 58.31.
Garlock was the 100 freestyle winner in 54.56.
Kluesner won the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:57.75.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Kluesner, Garlock, Smith and Rio won with a time of 1:45.44.
Jett was the 100 backstroke champion in 1:15.27.
And, the 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Jett, Smith and Andrew Haberberger prevailed in 4:10.61.
Borgia also had four second-place finishers.
Kluesner was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.07.
Smith claimed second in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.35.
Haberberger swam to second in the 500 freestyle in a time of 7:33.75.
Alan Weidemann was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.47.
MMA’s Anthony Melick won two events, the 200 individual medley in 2:18.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.43.
Borgia competed against Lutheran St. Charles Monday night at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.