Borgia's volleyball district title streak survived Thursday night.
Barely.
The Lady Knights extended the streak to 23 years in a row with a 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 18-16 win over Lafayette at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.
The victory gave Borgia the Class 5 District 3 title. Borgia was the Class 3 champion last year, but was elevated on MSHSAA's new Championship Factor points system. Lafayette was the Class 4 runner-up last season.
Borgia (27-4-2) will host a Class 5 sectional tournament Saturday with Jackson (31-4-1), Cor Jesu Academy (12-0) and Oakville (12-1) coming. Times will be announced later.
Borgia faces Jackson in one sectional match while Cor Jesu will play Oakville in the other. The winners will face off in a quarterfinal match. The winner of the quarterfinal advances to the state semifinals in Cape Girardeau.
