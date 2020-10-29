Raising the Plaque
Borgia senior Maddie Dowil raises the Class 5 District 3 championship plaque after the Lady Knights defeated Lafayette in five games to claim the title Thursday night.

 Bill Battle

Borgia's volleyball district title streak survived Thursday night.

Barely.

The Lady Knights extended the streak to 23 years in a row with a 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 18-16 win over Lafayette at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.

The victory gave Borgia the Class 5 District 3 title. Borgia was the Class 3 champion last year, but was elevated on MSHSAA's new Championship Factor points system. Lafayette was the Class 4 runner-up last season.

Borgia (27-4-2) will host a Class 5 sectional tournament Saturday with Jackson (31-4-1), Cor Jesu Academy (12-0) and Oakville (12-1) coming. Times will be announced later.

Borgia faces Jackson in one sectional match while Cor Jesu will play Oakville in the other. The winners will face off in a quarterfinal match. The winner of the quarterfinal advances to the state semifinals in Cape Girardeau.

