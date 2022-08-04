St. Francis Borgia High School will open practices for seven fall sports as well as cheerleading Monday, Aug. 8.
Athletic Director Chris Arand reminds prospective athletes that they need to have a current completed physical on file as well as proof of insurance. Athletes are asked to register on the school’s Privit page.
Dale Gildehaus returns to lead the football team and it will practice on the school’s turf football field. Renovations are scheduled to be completed prior to practices starting.
Players entering grades 10-12 will practice from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 12. A practice will be held from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Incoming freshmen will practice Monday through Friday from 7-9:30 a.m.
CJ Steiger’s volleyball team has two practice times. Girls entering grades 10-12 will practice from 4-6 p.m. in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium. Incoming freshmen will practice from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wingbermuehle Activity Center.
Daniel Strohmeyer’s boys soccer team, a defending district champion, practices on the turf and grass fields from 3:15-5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Andrew Eggert’s softball Lady Knights will practice from 3:15-5:15 p.m. on the school’s baseball and softball field. Renovations to the outfield are expected to be finished by the time practices start.
Andy Gross takes over the cross country program. Boys and girls will meet Monday through Friday at the main pavilion.
The girls golf team will practice Monday through Friday at Franklin County Country Club starting at 3:15 p.m. Michael Pelster returns as the team’s head coach.
Diane Jones takes over as the head coach of the boys swim team. Practices will be held Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
Borgia’s cheerleading program has a new head coach this year, Jessica Hoerath. The team will practice from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Borgia football and soccer field.