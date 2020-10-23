Unique.
If the 2020 Hancock Cross Country Invitational held at Jefferson Barracks Park had to be summed up in one word, unique would be it.
“It was a really interesting experience,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “They started the athletes in waves of 10 and in pods so it was hard to get a read on how well the team did until results were posted.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach Mitch Figas said the meet was fortunate to take place.
“They ran multiple races each day, and within each of those races competitor starts were staggered,” Figas said. “Not the best for competition, but given the circumstances, I think we were lucky to get to run a meet in St. Louis County. At the end, all times were posted. No team scores were kept due to the nature of the competition (or rather, the lack thereof).”
Girls
The area’s top finisher was New Haven senior Emma McIntyre, who ended fourth overall in 20:53.5.
New Haven’s Caroline Otten was 25th in 23:52.6 with teammate Gracie Steele taking 26th in 23:58.1.
An area trio placed 38th through 40th. New Haven’s Emily Delgado led the trio in 24:55.6. Borgia’s Leah Gildehaus was next with a tie of 24:58.9. New Haven’s Hannah Borcherding finished in 24:59.8.
Borgia runners secured 45th and 46th. Mariah Melland ended in 25:36.3 and Hailey Menges was next in 25:48.1.
Borgia’s Sophie Weber was 53rd in 26:24.9. Hannah Menges of Borgia placed 64th with a time of 27:30.2.
New Haven’s Haileigh Nieman ended 77th in 29:24.2. Borgia’s Aubrey Witte was the next area finisher, taking 83rd in 31:25.2.
Meredith Little of Borgia ran 93rd in 33:38.3.
“We had great results on the girls side,” Figas said. “Big PR’s for Leah, Mariah, Hailey, and Aubrey. It was nice to get Meredith and Hannah back from quarantine. We’re still a bit shorthanded due to illness and injury, but we will be at our best come district time in two weeks.”
Boys
In the compiled boys race standings, the area’s top finisher was New Haven’s Hunter Tallent. He placed 40th overall with a time of 19:20.4.
Borgia’s Trent Marquart was next, placing 44th at 19:33.9.
New Haven’s Logan Williams and Andrew Rethemeyer placed 46th and 47th, respectively. Williams finished in 19:37.3 and Rethemeyer concluded in 19:41.2.
New Haven’s Charlie Roth finished 81st in 20:40.1.
Borgia’s Lucas Wolfe ended 100th with a time of 21:24.7.
Jacob Posinski of Borgia posted a time of 22:04.2, good for 116th.
New Haven’s David Otten was 141st in 23:38.2.
Next were New Haven’s Josh Kleinheider (177th in 28:00.3) and Gavin Allen (180th in 28:14.9).
Destin Boland of Borgia ended 189th in 30:17.4.
“I was very happy with the effort my runners gave, considering the race was so different than any other race we have ever been in,” Tucker said.
“Our boys are dealing with a variety of issues,” Figas said. “We had PR’s for Lucas and Destin. You like to see those this time of the year. This was the first race this year where Lucas and Jake saw varsity competition. Hopefully it gives them some confidence heading into district.”