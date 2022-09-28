St. Francis Borgia and New Haven became the first two semifinalists for the 67th Annual Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
Borgia, the defending winner, won Monday’s pool and will play the Tuesday Pool runner-up Thursday at 5 p.m.
“I was pretty happy and proud of the team,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We know that we have to keep working and nothing is easy. We’ve got to prepare and control our side of the net.”
New Haven placed second at 4-2 in games, 1-0-2 in matches. The Lady Shamrocks will play the Tuesday Pool winner Thursday at 6 p.m.
Pacific advanced to the consolation match by virtue of placing third, going 3-3 in sets and 1-1-1 in matches.
Owensville placed fourth, going 0-6 in games and 0-3 in matches.
The top two teams from Tuesday’s pool also will move to the semifinals while the third-place pool team will play Pacific for the consolation title.
Tuesday’s pool consists of Hermann, Washington, Gateway Legacy and Lutheran North.
Monday’s results were:
• Pacific split with New Haven, 28-26, 24-26.
• Borgia defeated Owensville, 25-9, 25-20.
• Pacific defeated Owensville, 25-13, 25-19.
• Borgia split with New Haven, 16-25, 25-16.
• New Haven defeated Owensville, 25-10, 25-23.
• Borgia defeated Pacific, 25-22, 25-11.
Borgia is looking to extend an 11-year streak of reaching the finals.
“We had an up-and-down night,” Steiger said. “In the end, we were playing our best. We really got up for Pacific. Seeing how we responded for that match made it a good night.”
New Haven last made the title match in 2014.
“Overall, I was pleased,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “It has been a few years since we have advanced to the semifinals. I think we are getting more aggressive with our play and not trying to play it so safe. We are looking forward to playing on Thursday.”
