Somebody will end 2022 with a win.
St. Francis Borgia hosts New Haven Wednesday in a nonconference girls basketball game. Both teams are coming off of Monday losses.
Borgia (2-6) lost at Hermann, 42-37. New Haven (3-3) fell to Silex, 42-24.
“We played a good defensive game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said about Monday’s game. “I am really proud of the effort the girls played their hearts out.”
Houlihan felt her two seniors led the way.
“Our seniors really made a difference. Natalie Alferman made some big shots and Celia Gildehaus was still an impact although she was triple-teamed at times,” Houlihan said.
Hermann was paced by Ava Hughes with 12 points and Holly Heldt with 10. Macy Bader added nine points, Quin Winkelman scored six and Kennedie Witthaus added five.
Borgia’s scoring was not available at deadline.
In its loss to Silex, New Haven was led by Aubri Meyer’s 12 points.
“We are going to have to press the reset button after this one,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We were simply going through the motions while paying very little attention to detail. We really struggled to finish at the rim, and again, struggled from the free-throw line. We failed to communicate on both ends, and we were slow to rotate on the defensive end of the floor.”
Peirick lauded Meyer’s play.
“The bright spot of the night was the leadership from Aubri Meyer,” Peirick said. “When adversity strikes, your true leaders come to the forefront, and Aubri Meyer solidified her status as our leader. Although we struggled to right the ship last night, Aubri never took a play off, mentally or physically. She continued to lead by example through her voice and her effort.”
