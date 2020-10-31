Three area volleyball teams will be heading to Cape Girardeau next week.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, New Haven and Hermann all won sectional tournaments Saturday to qualify for the MSHSAA Championships.
Borgia (29-4-2) advanced in Class 5 by beating Jackson in the sectional round, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, and Cor Jesu Academy, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
Borgia junior Ella Brinkmann capped the comeback with three kills on the final four points.
Borgia, last year’s Class 3 state champion, will face Nixa (32-3), the defending Class 4 champion, in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. Borgia and Nixa split matches at the Ozark Grand Slam.
New Haven (11-13-1) won its Class 1 sectional event in Appleton City, beating Rich Hill, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, and Greenfield, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.
New Haven will play Advance (35-1-2) Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Hermann (24-6-2), last year’s Class 2 state champion, advanced in Class 3 by sweeping Winfield, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12, and John Burroughs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20.
Hermann will play Maryville (19-2) in a semifinal Thursday at 9 a.m.
The area’s fourth team, Owensville, lost in the Class 3 sectional round to Dexter, 25-10, 25-22, 25-15.
Sectional volleyball coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.