Tuesday proved to be a huge night for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights.
Borgia (3-6-2) shut out Owensville in Gasconade County, 8-0, to record its first win since March 28.
“I was very happy with our performance,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “It took us a little bit to get into a groove, but the girls kept working and stayed determined.”
Severino said Owensville played a sound game despite the final score.
“Owensville did a good job defensively, clearing the ball and limiting our chances in the first half,” she said.
Six different players scored goals for the Lady Knights. Senior Lauren Dickhut and junior Sarah Pisarek led the way with two goals apiece.
Seniors Audrey Richardson and Keely Glosemeyer, sophomore Madison Lieberoff and freshman Olivia Wunderlich each scored once.
Lieberoff, Richardson and freshman Abby Schutte each had two assists. Sophomore Kate Snider added one assist.
“It was great to see a number of our players involved from a goal/assist standpoint,” Severino said. “We played very unselfishly and were working to make each other better.”
Junior Madison Lammert recorded the shutout, making no saves.
Severino said it was important to pick up momentum heading into the end of this week. Borgia played St. Pius (Festus) Wednesday, losing 1-0. St. Pius improved to 6-3. The Lady Knights faced Southern Boone (12-4-1) Thursday.
“Our next two games are going to be tough as well, so we need to be just as focused for those games as we were for this one,” said Severino.
Borgia plays in the Blue Cat Cup next week. The Lady Knights will play Rock Bridge (10-2-1) Wednesday at Union with a 5 p.m. start. Borgia plays at Washington (6-5) Thursday at 6:45 p.m. The final round is next Friday.