Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.