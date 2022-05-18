St. Francis Borgia Regional athletes will be advancing to this Saturday’s Class 3 Section 2 Meet at Montgomery County High School in five slots.
Advancing from the Class 3 District 3 meet at Wright City High School were:
• District champion Elizabeth Sinnott in the girls javelin (35.80 meters). Sinnott, a senior, won the javelin by 1.27 meters of Winfield’s Kendall Klewer. Katelyn Diani-O’Day of Lutheran St. Charles, daughter of former East Central College volleyball Assistant Coach Ben O’Day, placed third.
• Borgia advanced two, sophomore Koen Zeltmann and junior Jack Guehne, in the boys javelin. Zeltmann was third with a throw of 42.44 meters while Guehne grabbed fourth at 40.15 meters.
Zeltmann, who qualified for the sectional in three events, trailed St. Charles West’s Kyle Cotton (48.80 meters) and Winfield’s Logan Trupiano (42.65 meters).
• Zeltmann was fourth in the boys 110 hurdles in 16.99. Westminster Christian’s Joseph Anderson won at 15.59. Matthew Hyde of Winfield (16.34) and Tristian Engels of Lutheran St. Charles (16.91) also advanced.
Zeltmann had the third-fastest time after the preliminary heats at 16.44.
• Zeltmann placed fourth in the 300 hurdles in 43.51. Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Andrew Robinson won at 42.47 while Mekhi Tanksley of Priory (42.61) and Anderson (42.98) also qualified.
The top four finishers in each event earned the right to advance to this week’s sectional meet. There, they will compete against the top four finishers from the Class 3 District 4 Meet with the top four from that competition moving to the MSHSAA Championships in Jefferson City May 27-28.
Just missing, but scoring team points, were:
• Mia Jacobsen ended fifth in the girls pole vault (2.3 meters). She missed a sectional spot on criteria as three tied at that height. Orchard Farm’s Ava Shields and Wright City’s Kaedyn Johnson advanced.
• Trenton Volmert tied Normandy’s Oskar Jenkins for fifth in the boys high jump at 1.63 meters. Orchard Farm’s Lucas Stopke snagged the final advancement spot at 1.78 meters.
• Jordan Mohesky ran to sixth in the boys 100 in 11.39. A time of 11.34 was needed to advance. Mohesky was fifth after the prelims, running 11.30.
• The boys 400 relay team of Zeltmann, Harry Mitchell, Trenton Volmert and Mohesky ended sixth in 45.94. A time of 44.94 was needed to advance.
• The boys 800 relay team of Preston Lober, Elijah Schmieder, Mitchell and Daniel Schumacher posted a sixth-place time of 1:38.50. The fourth-place time was 1:35.09.
• Sinnott was seventh in the girls discus at 25.50 meters. A distance of 27.95 meters was needed to advance.
• Borgia’s 1,600 boys relay team of Sebastian Filla, Schumacher, Joseph Adolphson and Zach Mort finished eighth in 4:09.38.
Borgia ended eighth in the boys standings with 34.5 points. Borgia’s girls scored 16 points to place 12th.
On the boys side, Westminster Christian won the team title with 148.5 points. Lutheran St. Charles was second at 135 while St. Charles West placed third at 87 points.
Rounding out the top five were Orchard Farm (69.5) and Maplewood-Richmond Heights (63).
A total of 12 teams scored points in the boys meet.
On the girls side, Westminster Christian won with 117.5 points and Incarnate Word Academy was second at 91.5 points. St. Charles West ended third at 91 points.
STEAM Academy at McCluer South (83) and Lutheran St. Charles (77) rounded out the top five.
A total of 13 schools scored points in the girls meet.