Small steps.
Although the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights will have to wait at least another week to earn the first victory of the season, Borgia (0-6) did have some success Friday at Duchesne.
The host Pioneers (4-2) defeated Borgia, 37-14, but there were several positives for the Knights.
Borgia’s two touchdowns ended a four-game scoreless streak.
That run ended when Koen Zeltmann hit Nathan Kell for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:42 to play in the third quarter.
“It was like Christmas came early for us,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “Everybody was excited.”
Borgia added another score, a five-yard run by Trenton Volmert, with 8:52 to play.
Zach Mort hit the team’s first two extra-point kicks of the season in the game.
Zeltmann had his best passing game of the season, completing 10 of 15 attempts for 102 yards and one touchdown. His previous best in yardage came in Week 1 against Pacific with 59 passing yards. He also ran 18 times for 18 yards.
“Koen had his best game of the year,” Gildehaus said.
Kell nearly equaled his Week 1 receiving performance with five catches for 55 yards and one score. He also ran one time for six yards, returned four kickoffs for 95 total yards and one punt for 22 yards.
“Kell will be a dandy, and he’s our top kick returner as well,” Gildehaus said.
Volmert posted his best rushing night of the year with 14 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for nine yards.
The 37 points scored by Duchesne were the lowest Borgia allowed since Pacific beat the Knights in the opening game, 30-12.
The Knights held Duchesne to just one score in the first quarter. Duchesne scored twice in the second quarter with the final score coming in the final minute.
The Pioneers led 31-0 before Borgia scored its first touchdown.
The Knights won the turnover battle as Jordan Mohesky recovered a Duchesne fumble. Borgia did not give up any turnovers of its own.
Will Warden recorded a quarterback sack, his first of the season.
A total of five different players caught passes. Besides Kell and Volmert, Alec Riegel had one catch for 21 yards, Mohesky caught a pass for nine yards, and Garren Parks had one catch for eight yards.
Kabren Koelling led the defense with seven solo tackles and two assists.
Ben Lause had six stops with four assists, and Parks had six solo tackles with two assists.
Mohesky had five solo tackles and two assists.
Liam Kluesner was next with four solo tackles and four assists.
“Defensively, we had stops,” Gildehaus said. “We made them punt. We continued to swarm to the ball. We can build on this.”
Borgia stayed ahead of Cuba in the Class 2 District 2 standings with 25.22 points. Cuba, also 0-6, has 18.67 points.
Lutheran St. Charles (4-2, 47.54), Grandview (4-2, 40.29), Duchesne (4-2, 39.83) and Hermann (3-3, 32.83) are in front of the Knights.
“We’re getting better,” Gildehaus said. “We’re ready to shock someone.”
Week 7 preview
In recent years, the Knights have had much success against the St. Dominic Crusaders.
Borgia has won nine of its last 11 games against the Crusaders. St. Dominic last won in 2016.
This year’s St. Dominic team comes into Friday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak. The Crusaders opened the season with wins over St. Charles West (63-21), Affton (63-18) and St. Charles (44-6).
However, the next three games were a complete reverse. St. Dominic lost to Valle Catholic at home, 42-7. The Crusaders fell at Cardinal Ritter, 42-21, and at St. Mary’s, 41-14.
Borgia also lost to the three most recent St. Dominic opponents, Cardinal Ritter (50-0), St. Mary’s (42-0) and Valle (42-0).
Jackson Overton is a threat running or receiving and has scored 10 touchdowns so far this season. He’s run 59 times for 305 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 10 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Schwendeman is the team’s top receiver with 20 receptions for 299 yards and one score.
Kelly Welby is the quarterback, and he has completed 55 of 95 pass attempts for 858 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kickoff Friday in O’Fallon is set for 7 p.m.