It’s almost here.
The 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday with two games.
Ft. Zumwalt North takes on Owensville at 6 p.m. with University City playing Pacific at 7:30 p.m.
The other two first-round games take place Wednesday.
Host Borgia plays Metro at 6 p.m. and Washington faces Union at 7:30 p.m.
The schools are seeded like this:
1. Borgia.
2. Ft. Zumwalt North.
3. University City.
4. Washington.
5. Union.
6. Pacific.
7. Owensville.
8. Metro.
With five returning starters, Borgia was voted the top seed for the tournament. However, Dave Neier’s Knights will be coming together at the last moment.
The team had two starters, Grant Schroeder and Sam Dunard, in the lineup for Wednesday’s jamboree at Francis Howell. Two other returning starters, Drew Fischer and Adam Rickman, won’t be joining the team until the end of the weekend as they’re on Borgia’s Class 1 boys soccer semifinalist. Football players joined the practices this week after the Knights lost in the district championship. Nathan Kell, a returning starter, is out due to an injury suffered during football.
Schroeder, the reigning Missourian All-Area player of the year, is the top returner for the Knights. Rickman made the all-tournament team last year as well.
Mike Uffmann’s Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers recently incorporated its football players into practices. The Panthers have been seeded first for the past two seasons and have been the runner-up in the past three tournaments.
The team has to replace Connor Turnbull, who now is playing for Butler University. Sophomore Kobe Anderson, a returning all-tournament team selection, gives the Panthers a start in reloading. He’s a 6-0 guard.
University City has won the past two Turkey Tournament titles and Kelvin Lee is looking to make it a trifecta.
The Lions are reloading around all-tournament selection Jayden Creighton, a 6-4 sophomore forward.
Lee Williams, a transfer from St. Mary’s will give the Lions some added experience. He’s a 6-4 junior forward.
Grant Young’s Washington Blue Jays received the fourth seed and have quite a bit back from last season.
Players to watch include 6-5 senior forward Mark Hensley, 5-9 senior guard Sam Paule, 6-3 junior guard Adyn Kleinheider and 6-2 junior guard Kaner Young.
Hensley, who has committed to playing football at Northern Illinois, can dominate in the paint. Paule, a baseball player who will be going to State Fair Community College, runs the point. Kleinheider can do many different things from driving to the basket to hitting outside shots. Young is potent in hitting from beyond the arc.
Union, the defending Four Rivers Conference champions, returns one starter under Chris Simmons. Junior guard Ryan Rapert is back and Simmons is looking for others to step up.
Union played in the Holt Jamboree Tuesday.
“We looked very raw,” Simmons said. “I think we have a lot of pieces but we have to get better at team execution. That will come with time and a lot of disciplined reps. We have a lot of youth and inexperience so it was really good to go out and get some real game experience before we go up against a really good Washington team.”
Pacific is seeded seventh and Cody Bradfisch’s team has several veterans returning.
The top one is returning all-tournament selection Quin Blackburn, a 6-8 senior center. Blackburn has played on the varsity level for most of his career and will be the internal focus.
But, he’s not the only threat. Jack Meyer, a senior wing player, can attack the rim or shoot from the perimeter. He’s committed to playing baseball at East Central College. Matt Reincke, a 6-1 senior forward, is another returner.
Point guard was a point of contention last season, but the Indians have several who can handle the position this year.
People who have been associated with Pacific are at the top of the Owensville program.
Pacific graduate Cullen VanLeer is Owensville’s head coach and he’s getting help from two longtime Pacific coaches, John VanLeer and Scott Brown.
Returning starters are 6-0 senior guard Will Lauth, 6-3 forward Bryce Payne and 5-11 senior guard Charlie Whelan.
The lone new team this season is Metro. The Panthers went 6-12 last season, but have one of this tournament’s top players in 6-1 senior guard Amari Foluke. He averaged 24.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game last season.
Foluke can score in bunches, netting a season-high 46 points against North County Christian Feb. 1. He had four other games between 30 and 40 points.
Metro replaced Gateway City Elite, a homeschool team based in Wentzville, which left after two seasons in the tournament.