Jumping out to an early lead, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights won the first showdown of the season against Union.
Playing Saturday in the 69th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, Borgia (3-1) defeated Union (1-2) in the third-place game, 74-57.
“I think our kids came out and played with a lot of energy and emotion,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was our tournament. I think the kids put a little extra effort into it.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons felt his team could have done better.
“To be completely honest, I think we showed a lack of mental and physical toughness,” Simmons said. “We are starting to show a theme of allowing teams to get to the paint with very little resistance. Our rotations are slow and late. Our on-ball defense is giving up too many straight line drives, and when we finally do get a miss, we stand around and wait for Collin (Gerdel) to get the rebound instead of blocking out and pursuing the ball.”
Borgia jumped out to an 18-8 lead after eight minutes and never looked back.
Borgia led at the half, 40-29, and through three quarters, 60-47.
“Our kids shot extremely well,” Neier said.
Borgia shot 61.2 percent from the field, including 62.9 percent from two-point range and 57.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
Additionally, the Knights hit six of nine three-point baskets.
“Our starters played a good, solid game,” Neier said. “The kids coming off the bench chipped in to help.”
Junior Grant Schroeder led Borgia in scoring with 23 points. He was limited to one three-point basket but made up for that by hitting nine two-point shots and going 2-2 from the free-throw line.
“Grant had a big night for us,” Neier said.
Schroeder added nine rebounds and two assists.
Junior Sam Dunard came off the bench to net 16 points on four three-point shots. He also had an assist and a rebound.
“Sam gave us a good night off of the bench,” Neier said.
Sophomore Adam Rickman scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
“Adam had a great night,” Neier said.
Sophomore Nathan Kell netted seven points with two assists, two steals and one rebound.
“Nathan did a good job in his role,” Neier said.
Senior Garren Parks and sophomore Heath Landwehr both scored six points. Parks also had four rebounds. Landwehr ended with six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Garren played awfully hard out there,” Neier said. “Heath gave us good minutes off of the bench.”
Sophomore Tate Marquart netted three points with two assists.
“Tate played his role and gave us some valuable minutes,” Neier said.
Sophomore Drew Fischer scored two points with nine assists, two rebounds and two steals.
“Drew did his job well,” Neier said.
For Union, Gerdel, a senior, led the offense with 25 points. Two points came on a dunk. He also helped to control the boards for the Wildcats.
“I thought Collin Gerdel really played tough all weekend long,” Simmons said. “He rebounded, he was physical, he scored, and he defended. I just felt like he really played tough all three games.”
Senior Matthew Seely ended with 11 points, with nine of those coming in the second quarter.
Senior Tanner Hall checked in with seven points.
Senior Kaden Motley and sophomore Ryan Rapert both scored six points.
Sophomore Ozzie Smith added two points.
“I think we got tired in the second half and failed to sprint back from behind when the ball got out of the first trap,” Simmons said. “Overall, we have a lot to work on, but that should be exciting for our guys. We need some practice together. We have been short on time and unable to really break stuff down. These next two weeks are going to be really important for us.”
Simmons knows there’s room for improvement.
“We are going to have to really decide who we want to be,” Simmons said. “If we buy in to doing things right and hanging our hat on our defense, we will get a whole lot better.”