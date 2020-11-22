Can the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights repeat as Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division champions?
The Lady Knights went 16-10 overall and were undefeated at 8-0 in league play.
“We would like to win the AAA conference and win a couple of tournament championships,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Ultimately, we want to win a district championship.”
Borgia hosts Owensville Monday to open the season. Varsity action is set for 7:15 p.m.
Houlihan’s team returns three starters from that team, including two key post players.
Back this year are seniors Avery Lackey and Mya Hillermann and junior Kaitlyn Patke.
Lackey, a 6-2 forward, averaged 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocked shots, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season.
Hillermann, a swing player, averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, one assist and 1.1 steals per game. She’s capable of playing either guard or forward, which will be extremely helpful this season as Borgia graduated both starting guards, Julia Struckhoff and Grace Turilli, after last season.
Patke was the team’s second-leading scorer last season. A forward, she averaged 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists per game.
“Avery Lackey has the most experience and is capable of leading as well as Kaitlyn Patke, who brings energy to the court every play,” Houlihan said.
Borgia has extra depth returning around the basket in senior post player Grace Rickman (one point, 1.4 rebounds per game) and forward Jenna Ulrich (3.3 points per game).
The key will be filling the guard spots. Two candidates are juniors Callyn Weber and Audrey Richardson. Both saw varsity time last season.
“Julia Stuckhoff was our point guard and brought tremendous leadership last year,” Houlihan said. “We are looking for players to step into that role.”
Houlihan and Assistant Coach Mackenzie Severino have a total of 18 players for both the varsity and JV rosters.
Houlihan feels St. Dominic and Cardinal Ritter will present challenges in the AAA Large Division this winter.
“St. Dominic has a new coach and is always a tough opponent,” she said. “Ritter will be young but tough to beat.”
Overall, she feels her team will be strong.
“Experience will be helpful,” Houlihan said. “We have players who are ready to compete every game and we should be tough to beat this year.”
Houlihan said the team is taking action against the other opponent, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We monitor our health and take no chances with players’ health,” Houlihan said. “We are mindful of social distancing.”
The team will continue to adapt to the situation.
“We are evaluating this ever-changing situation,” said Houlihan. “We will have to be flexible all season.”
The team can be followed on Twitter @borgiagirlbball.