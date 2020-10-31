The Archdiocesan Athletic Association boys swimming title has come to Washington.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights captured the title, and the KEC Invitational, Wednesday at Westminster Christian Academy.
Borgia beat its nemesis, the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team by eight points, 151-143. Hannibal also sent two swimmers and scored 34 points.
“The meet went great,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I told them that we were swimming for places this meet. Since this is the first of three-in-a-row, we have to be strategic with how we are swimming. We had some great swims. Everyone placed, which was amazing.”
Borgia, which swam at Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday and travels to MICDS Friday, also bettered its times for consideration for the state meet.
“Our relays did great and we did get a better 200 free relay time, which bumped us up to 19th place for state,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We had some PRs too. Alan Weidemann had a great meet with a PR in the 200 and a PR and third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Zach Posinski, Gabe Rio, Aidan Garlock and Ryan Kluesner (1:49.8);
• Posinski in the 200 freestyle (2:04.64);
• Rio in the 50 freestyle (22.74);
• Rio in the 100 butterfly (56.96);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Kluesner, Garlock, Posinski and Rio (1:38.03); and
• Garlock in the 100 backstroke (1:03.09).
Second-place finishers were:
• Kluesner in the 200 freestyle (2:03.64);
• Hunter Smith in the 200 individual medley (2:43.32);
• Garlock in the 100 freestyle (50.80);
• Posinski in the 500 freestyle (5:23.36); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Alan Weidemann, Smith, Nick Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger (4:23.45).
With a reduction in the number of entries for the state meet this year, every meet is important to cut time.
“The end is in sight for the season, and with the chances to drop time dwindling we are looking to Friday’s MICDS meet as our best bet to get those state times,” Alferman-Molitor said.