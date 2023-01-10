A turn of the calendar to a new year did nothing to slow down the momentum of the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights Tuesday.
Opening 2023 in their home gym, the Knights (12-0, 3-0) were able to take a conference contest from the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars (7-8, 0-1), 87-66.
The visiting Cougars were able to hang tough for the first half despite Borgia opting for full-court defensive pressure from the opening tip.
Borgia held a 19-16 lead after one quarter and a 44-37 edge at the intermission.
However, Borgia started to put the game away in the second half, leading 68-49 at the end of the third.
“The second half, it just seemed like we were able to push the ball even harder and get some easy buckets,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
“I’ve got to give our coaches credit. Mike Scheer does a great job working our offense and the things we were running tonight, we were able get some great back-door cuts and some great curls to the basket.”
Adam Rickman paced the Knights with a triple-double at 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He tacked on five steals and one blocked shot as well.
“He’s pretty tough going to the basket, that’s for sure,” Neier said. “In the second half, he got to the basket. In the first half, he was stopping short and they did a pretty good job of stopping him outside the basket. He’s got enough talent where you can’t restrict him very much. He’s a creator and he goes to the basket and finds a way to get there.”
Rickman was one of four Knights to hit double figures in the contest. Grant Schroeder (21 points), Brody Denbow (13) and Sam Dunard (11) also accomplished the feat.
“That’s what you look for,” Neier said. “We always feel like everybody has to have a threat. We have to have guys step up for us and take some of the pressure. There’s going to be games where the other team takes your best player out of the game and other players have to step up and hit some big buckets for you. We had some guys do that tonight and that’s what we need to make sure we keep doing.”
Schroeder also notched six assists, five rebounds and a steal.
Denbow and Dunard each posted one rebound.
The Knights connected on six triples in the contest, three from Dunard, two from Schroeder and one by Denbow.
Nathan Kell tallied four points with one rebound and one steal.
Drew Fischer, Tate Marquart, Jack Dunard and Caden Carroll all scored two points apiece.
Fischer recorded two assists and one rebound.
Carroll grabbed two rebounds. Jack Dunard and Marquart each finished with one rebound.
Hayden Wolfe contributed one point and one assist.
“We played a lot of players and they were up for the challenge,” Neier said. “We pushed the ball and pushed the tempo. They have some very talented players, but we just thought if we could get them a little bit tired, for instance in the first half (Demetris Phillips) had to come out for a little bit and we got a little bit of a gap. He is such a difference in there. He’s hard to guard and if he catches the ball near the basket, he’s going to score. Plus, he plays good defense and he’s their best rebounder, so when he has to come out of the game, it really hurts them.”
Phillips, a 6-5 senior forward, led the Cougars with 20 points.
Dwayne Walker (16 points) and Zeke Brown (11) each hit three triples on the way to joining Phillips in double figures.
Other scorers for Lutheran St. Charles included Ryan Ritter (six points), Cyril Holloway Jr. (five), Brady Connor (five), Lucas Reed (three), Tatum Bethany (one) and Charlie Masa (one).
Borgia remains home Friday to host O’Fallon Christian in another Archdiocesan Athletic Association game at 7 p.m.