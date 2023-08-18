The preseason battle crosses county lines Friday night at the St. Francis Borgia football jamboree.
The event will feature a pair of Franklin County teams, the host Knights and Washington, as well as two teams from Warren County, Warrenton and Wright City.
Each of the four teams will take turns playing a maximum of 12 snaps of offense and 12 snaps of defense against all three of the other teams at the event in order to tune up for Week 1 action Aug. 25.
The scrimmage focuses entirely on offense and defense with no kicking or other special teams plays permitted.
Matchups will take place on opposite ends of the field simultaneously with the action not passing the 50-yard line.
Washington will wear blue, Warrenton red and Wright City white. Borgia will alternate between blue and white.
Things get started at 6 p.m. with Borgia taking on Warrenton on the south end of the field and Washington battling Wright City on the north end.
At 6:30 p.m., Borgia stays on the south end to play Wright City while Warrenton moves to the north end to take on Washington.
The crosstown battle between Borgia and Washington starts at 7 p.m. on the south end. Warrenton and Wright City play at the same time on the north end.
The event will feature a limited concession stand and a $2 admission fee for spectators ages 6 and up.
Regular season games kick off the following week, Friday, Aug. 25. Borgia is hosting Pacific to start the season while Washington is hosting Union.
Warrenton starts the season on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South. Wright City is hosting Winfield in the opening week.
Washington and Warrenton will see each other again in two weeks when Washington hosts a Thursday night game against the Warriors in Week 2.
