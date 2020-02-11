For two quarters, the Tuesday boys basketball game in Pacific was everything fans anticipated.
St. Francis Borgia Regional held a slim 23-20 lead over the host Indians at half.
However, when the teams returned from the intermission, things changed dramatically.
Borgia went on a 17-point run to start the second half and never looked back on the way to a 54-24 victory.
“It’s just good to come out of here with the win,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
“I think we battled in the first half,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “In the second half, it seemed like there was a lid on the basket.”
Borgia held Pacific without a field goal in the second half while picking up its offense to win by 30.
Until the break, the game was back and forth. Borgia opened with an 11-4 lead, but Pacific stormed back. It was 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and Pacific tied it early in the second quarter.
The play where Pacific tied the game brought forth another issue as both teams had to deal with early foul problems. That included both teams taking technical fouls on the same play, which initially was a foul on the Knights.
“I think that was a big momentum change,” VanLeer said. “Don’TA Harris got his third foul and he was just on the edge of taking over.”
Borgia again jumped ahead, but Pacific got a three from Devin Casey to cut the gap to 23-20 at the half.
When the teams returned, Borgia found its offense first and kept the Indians from scoring from the field.
“I think we buckled down on defense and were able to get some deflections, which led to easy baskets,” Neier said. “Once you get a little bit of a lead, it puts a little more pressure on the other team and they try to play faster and maybe don’t get quite as good shots. I thought we did a good job rebounding and didn’t give them second shots. Those are little things which just add together.”
It was 43-21 after three quarters. The Indians added three free throws in the fourth quarter.
Alex Brinkmann was Borgia’s leading scorer, netting 13 points. He scored nine of those after picking up three fouls in the opening half. Brinkmann also had eight rebounds, four assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Andrew Patton had one of his best games as a varsity player for the Knights, scoring 12 points. He also had five rebounds and three blocked shots.
“He really came up with some big blocks inside, which put some pressure on them as far as scoring,” Neier said. “He had an all-around good game. You can say that about a lot of kids. They knew their roles and what they needed to do.”
Cole Weber also scored 12 points, mostly inside the perimeter. He was 3-3 from the free-throw line and Borgia went 7-9 as a team. Weber pulled in 10 rebounds with four steals, one assist and a blocked shot.
Andrew Dyson hit two of Borgia’s five three-point baskets and ended with seven points. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
Trent Strubberg also scored seven points with two assists, one rebound and one blocked shot.
Aiden Brundick scored three points and added one assist.
Garren Parks pulled down a rebound. Max Meyers had two assists and a steal.
“We just want to make sure we work on fundamental things and keep improving each day,” Neier said.
Gavin Racer was Pacific’s leading scorer with eight points, six of which came in the opening quarter. He also had four rebounds and one assist.
“I thought Gavin came ready to play,” VanLeer said. “I thought at times he maybe was a little too unselfish with the ball. I thought he did a good job defensively on Weber.”
Dylan Myers was next with six points and two rebounds.
Harris and Devin Casey scored three points apiece. Harris also had four rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Gavin Bukowsky scored two points and added an assist and a rebound.
Carter Myers and Makai Parton each ended with one point. Carter Myers also had three rebounds and two assists.
Quin Blackburn had a blocked shot, a rebound and a steal. Jack Meyer pulled in three rebounds with one steal.
Pacific went 7-17 from the free-throw line and hit one three-point basket.
Pacific honored VanLeer and Assistant Coach Scott Brown prior to the game. VanLeer posted his 400th career win at the recent Kansas National Guard Invitational in Frontenac, Kan. Brown has been his assistant for all 400 of those wins.
“It was nice,” VanLeer said. “Scott has been on my staff for the whole time, 27 years here. He has been the JV coach and my varsity assistant. He deserves as much credit as I get.
“Thanks to the administration,” VanLeer said. “There have been some down years and they’ve stuck with me. Overall, it’s been fun.”
Neier praised the Pacific staff as well.
“We have so much respect for their coaches,” Neier said. “They honored them before the game. Both Coach Van Leer and Coach Brown have been together for a long time and got their 400th victory. We have a lot of respect for the job they do.”
Borgia Freshman Head Coach Stan Westhoff recorded his 600th career win in multiple sports and multiple levels on the night as well.
“Stan has been going at it for a long time, too,” Neier said. “He does a great job coaching and he’s had a great career as he has spent time at other schools. We certainly want to congratulate him.”