Scoring twice in the first four minutes gave the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights the lift they needed Friday to win their home opener over Union, 28-14.
However, the Wildcats (0-2) charged back in the second half, making Borgia have to work to hold on for the victory.
“It is a win,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “Am I pleased? No, absolutely not. You get a team down by 28 and all of a sudden that killer instinct left us. We should have been up by at least 35. We dropped some passes. We didn’t make the plays when we needed to make the plays. And, we fumbled the ball. We had four turnovers when we had none last week. We had no excuse for not protecting the ball tonight.”
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said his team also needs to grow.
“We’re not going to dwell on moral victories and we’re not looking at it that way,” Grahl said. “A loss is a loss and a win is a win. Tonight, we came up on the wrong end, but our kids fought. We took a step forward tonight.”
Borgia (2-0) scored the game’s first two touchdowns, both runs by Alonzo MacDonald, in the first four minutes.
After a big first play on a pass from Sam Heggemann to Sam Schmidt, MacDonald picked up the load and ran in from five yards out with 10:12 to go.
MacDonald ran the ball 24 times on the night for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
“It went pretty well,” MacDonald said. “All of the blocks were there and I just followed them. It was a tough game on both sides.”
Gildehaus said MacDonald topped last week’s performance.
“I thought Alonzo had a great game,” Gildehaus said. “It probably was the best game of his career. He showed quickness and power. He has a great attitude and continues to work hard.”
MacDonald then scored the final touchdown of the half with 35.8 seconds to go in the half as Borgia led 21-0 at the break.
Borgia recovered a Union fumble on the kickoff, but the Knights threw an interception soon after that.
Union made a mistake to turn the ball over on downs deep in its own territory.
Grahl said it was a miscommunication where the offense tried to go for the first on a fourth and long, and that gave Borgia the chance to punch the ball in again. MacDonald did that from a yard out with 8:08 to play.
From there, Union’s defense stiffened up and it was only in the final minute of the second quarter that MacDonald found the end zone again from five yards out.
Borgia scored again on a nine-yard pass play from Heggemann to Spencer Breckenkamp with 7:11 left in the third quarter, but that was it for Borgia’s offense.
From there, Union put everything together. Using running backs Dalton Voss (20-76) and Luke Koch (11-36-1) with quarterback Liam Hughes (15-63-1) also carrying the ball, the Wildcats pushed down the field. Koch scored from two yards out with 3:20 to go in the third quarter and Hughes scored on a one-yard run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Union, a team with a reputation as a spread offense program, took advantage on the ground.
“We’ve been on the kids for the last year and a half to step up the physicality,” Grahl said. “We want to be a physical football team. We want to move the ball on the ground as well as through the air. I thought we caught glimpses of what we can be offensively.”
From there, it once again was a game.
“There’s no quit in our kids,” Grahl said. “Down by 14 early, they continued to fight and they kept us in the game. That’s just what you’re going to get with two good programs on the field.”
Gildehaus agreed.
“Union is always going to play hard,” Gildehaus said. “I don’t care how young they are, they’re going to play hard. We let them back into the game. They’re going to be a very good team, but we helped them with our mistakes.”
Gildehaus praised the play of linebacker Brady Kleekamp, who made 13 tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.
“I think Brady Kleekamp had his best ballgame,” Gildehaus said. “He was everywhere on the field. Right now, I have one linebacker. We need to have the others step up.”
Schmidt also had 13 tackles in the game and made three quarterback sacks.
Heggemann completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 122 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Seven different receivers caught passes.
Hughes was 7-17 for 80 passing yards.
Both kickers, Borgia’s Roel Flores and Union’s Diego Orozco, were perfect on extra-point kicks. And both made touchdown-saving tackles on kickoffs.
Orozco, a three-sport athlete for Union, ran to 10th in the New Haven Invitational Saturday. He scored a goal for the soccer Wildcats earlier in the week.
Week 3 Previews
Borgia was supposed to open Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play at Cardinal Ritter Friday, but the Lions aren’t playing at this time.
Instead, Borgia will be going to Arnold to take on the Fox Warriors (2-0).
Fox opened the season with a 35-14 win at Timberland in Week 1 and defeated its district rival Seckman Friday, 34-7.
“The competition level gets much tougher with Fox this week and Helias next week,” Gildehaus said. “Both are very good teams. It’s not about what happens in Weeks 3 or 4, but how we improve in both weeks. Whenever we have the opportunity to play, we’ve got to get better.”
Fox likes to keep the ball on the ground and has attempted 12 pass attempts in two games. Chase Maxey, Brock Inman and Jake Waters all average 75 or more rushing yards per game.
Union hosts Sullivan (0-2) at Stierberger Stadium. The Eagles lost at home in Week 1 to Cuba, 27-26, and at Festus in Week 2, 42-13.
“We have to be ready if we’re going to continue to grow,” Grahl said. “We are going to be a good football team. It’s just going to take time for us to grow and mature. Right now, we just have to learn how to make that happen.”
Sullivan has used a pair of quarterbacks so far, Gabe Dace and Devyn Harmon. The Eagles have thrown for three touchdowns.
Alex Goly is the leading rusher with 144 yards and one touchdown.
Kickoff for both games Friday is 7 p.m.
Box Score
UNI - 0-0-7-7=14
BOR - 14-7-7-0=28
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 5 run (Roel Flores kick), 10:12
BOR - MacDonald 1 run (Flores kick), 8:08
Second Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 5 run (Flores kick), 0:35.8
Third Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Flores kick), 7:11
UNI - Luke Koch 2 run (Diego Orozco kick), 3:20
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Liam Hughes 1 run (Orozco kick), 11:57
Statistics
Rushing
Union — Voss 20-76, Hughes 15-63-1, Koch 11-36-1, Wencker 2-19.
Borgia — MacDonald 24-176-3, Heggemann 14-67, Patton 1-0.
Passing
Union — Hughes 7-17-80-0-0.
Borgia — Heggemann 13-25-122-1-2
Receiving
Union — Burke 2-27, Rutledge 2-12, Birke 1-6, Morrow 1-6
Borgia — Kell 3-26, MacDonald 3-9, Dyson 2-20, Patton 2-10-1, Schmidt 1-37, Stieffermann 1-11, Breckenkamp 1-9
Tackles
Union — Not available
Borgia — Kleekamp 13 (1 Sk, 1 FR), Schmidt 13 (3 Sk), Kell 10, Mueller 7, Stieffermann 5, Frankenberg 5, Schroeder 4.