And so they met again.
For the second year in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair girls basketball teams played in the final round of the Union Tournament.
This year, the Lady Knights defeated St. Clair for third place, 56-49.
“Coming into this tournament, it looked a lot different with Union not being in here and then we had to do pool play,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We understood getting through Jefferson City was going to be tough. Coming out of here with two wins was a goal and we met it.”
St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said his team played well despite having turnover in his lineup during the week.
“The last two games, the kids have done a good job and given a good effort,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this week. The girls are fighting. Some of them are playing out of position and playing more minutes than they’re used to playing. We’ve got to keep fighting and the girls are doing a good job overcoming.”
Borgia (7-8) led after one quarter, 14-12, and was up at the half, 29-25.
Borgia pushed its lead to 46-33 after three quarters and withstood a rally by the Lady Bulldogs (5-5) in the final quarter.
“It really happened in that third quarter with Callyn Weber hitting a couple of threes,” Houlihan said. “Avery Lackey got us started with this game. A year ago, this was a tough game. A month ago, this would have been a different game for us. We’re definitely seeing growth and progress. The big picture is the district tournament and we’re working toward that goal.”
Lackey led Borgia in scoring with 18 points. She came close to a double-double, ending with nine rebounds. Lackey added four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Kaitlyn Patke and Weber both scored two points.
Patke also had eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Weber hit four of Borgia’s five three-point baskets and added two steals, an assist and a rebound.
Audrey Richardson checked in with eight points and one steal.
Lexie Meyer netted four points with five rebounds and three assists.
Mya Hillermann had two points, three steals, two rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot.
Grace Rickman pulled down three rebounds and blocked a shot.
Jenna Ulrich ended with five rebounds and two assists.
Borgia went 5-11 from the free-throw line and also struggled with ball possession, giving up 22 turnovers.
“Composure is something we’ve been preaching,” Houlihan said. “We just understand to limit the turnovers and keep that from becoming a pile-on situation. Early in the season, it would be two, three or four in a row and we’ve learned to limit those turnovers.”
Borgia’s all-tournament selections were Lackey and Weber.
“Avery really stepped into a senior role this entire tournament,” Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke has had so much pressure on her the entire season and Avery has picked her up the last couple of games. We’ve been waiting for Callyn Weber to explode. This was a great week for her. I’m happy she made the all-tournament team.”
Alohilani Bursey led St. Clair with 26 points and kept the Lady Bulldogs in the game offensively. She went 5-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs were 11-18 from the stripe.
Bursey hit one of the team’s four three-point baskets.
“She was awesome,” Johnson said. “She did a good job leading our team today. Whenever we had a lull in scoring, she did a good job of taking over and putting us into a good position to win. She’s been doing a great job all season long staying out of foul trouble. It’s more important for her to be on the floor than on the bench.”
Ally Newton scored eight points, all in the second half. She was named to the all-tournament team.
“She had a great tournament and overall, she’s had a great year leading our team in a lot of categories. She’s almost averaging a double-double. She has so much heart. She hustles everywhere. She does anything for the team to win.”
Annabelle Coonse scored seven points with two three-point baskets.
Phoebe Arnold and Ava Brand each scored three points.
Vada Moore added two points.
“They learned that we have to attack bigger girls,” Johnson said. “We have to penetrate, we have to get to the bucket and we have to figure out how to score on taller girls.