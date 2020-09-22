With four minutes remaining, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights (4-2, 1-1) appeared to be cruising to their first shutout win of the season Tuesday.
But host Tolton Catholic roared back, scoring twice to cut Borgia’s final margin of victory to 3-2.
“I’ll always take a win, but it was a frustrating way to end it,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Tolton earned a penalty kick and scored. The Trailblazers then took advantage of a free kick down the middle to add a second goal.
“Tolton played fast with high energy and quick counter strikes,” Strohmeyer said.
Borgia got a hat trick from Jake Nowak, his fourth in the last four matches.
Andrew Dyson, Zach Mort and Anthony Strohmeyer each had one assist.
“Jake Nowak continued his scoring with the hat trick,” Strohmeyer said. “He was assisted by three different players: Dyson, Strohmeyer and Zach Mort, which shows the team working well together to create goal scoring chances.”
Justin Mort stopped seven of the nine shots he faced in net.
“We handled the ball well, but had trouble breaking through with only one goal in the first half,” Strohmeyer said. “When you are controlling the game but can’t put the ball in the net, the other team grows in confidence as the game goes on.”
Borgia next plays Tuesday at St. Dominic. The varsity game is set for 6 p.m. The Knights travel to Southern Boone County next Wednesday.
The next home game is Thursday, Sept. 24, against St. Clair.