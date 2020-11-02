While the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept crosstown rival Washington to open Class 5 District 3 play Tuesday, it wasn’t an easy victory.
The top-seeded Lady Knights (26-4-2) topped the fourth-seeded Lady Jays (13-13-1), 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.
Washington had its positives and Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said it wasn’t an easy win.
“It was a good win for us,” Steiger said. “Give Washington a lot of credit. Their seniors really played hard. They didn’t want this to be their last game and they played like it. They kept us out of system much of the night. They played us tougher than the last time we played, so you could see how much they improved.”
Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said Washington wishes Borgia luck.
“They have a great team with many talented players, and we came up a little short last night,” Meyer said. “We wish them luck during the rest of the season.”
Borgia advanced to Thursday’s championship match against second-seeded Lafayette with the win.
In the first game, the score was close until the teams were tied at 6-6. Borgia scored the next four points and pulled away. It was just what Borgia needed, winning 25-15.
Annie Arand reached the 1,000-assist milestone late in the first game. She ended with 40 assists to go with eight digs, a kill and a block.
The second game was tied, 11-11, before Borgia went on a quick run with the next four points. That provided the edge Borgia held for the rest of the set.
The third game was tied, 8-8, before Borgia went on its run. This time the Lady Jays fought back. Washington cut the gap to within a point multiple times, 12-11, 15-14, 16-15, 17-16 and 21-20.
Borgia scored four of the final five points to claim the match.
“Overall, I’m very proud of how we played,” Meyer said. “In the first set, the girls were nervous. We were trying to make every touch on the ball perfect because the girls thought that is what it would take to get points.
“However, after the first set, we played Blue Jay volleyball where everyone put trust in their teammates,” Meyer said. “This took away the pressure to play perfectly and allowed instincts to take over. Offensively, we were consistently able to put balls away, and our girls stayed aggressive and kept fighting.”
Ella Brinkmann recorded a double-double for the Lady Knights with 20 kills and 13 digs. She also served an ace.
Other players with kills were Lily Brown with 12, Caroline Glastetter with five, and Kaitlyn Patke and Lynsey Batson with four apiece.
Others with digs were Lauren Nieder with seven, Maddie Dowil and Glastetter with six apiece, and Patke with one.
Brown and Patke each had two total blocks. Batson ended with one.
Glastetter helped with two assists. Nieder and Dowil each had one.
Nieder added an ace.
“Borgia runs one of the fastest offenses we have seen,” Meyer said. “Their fast offense and aggressive serving put us into tough situations.”
Emma Duncan and Abby Redd led the way with seven kills apiece. Sophie Howell had six kills. Madi Ridder logged five kills, Hallie Giesike was next with four and Jackie Oetterer had one.
Oetterer ended with 26 assists. Morgan Gratza was next with four.
Gratza picked up 19 digs.
Duncan had three blocks. Ridder ended with two. Giesike and Redd each had one.
Oetterer served two aces.
Washington graduates 10 seniors from this year’s team. They are Redd, Josie Obermark, Duncan, Oetterer, Ridder, Gratza, Josie Collier, Claire Strubberg, Giesike and Howell.