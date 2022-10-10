Celia Gildehaus struck out 14 batters Thursday afternoon to help the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights to a 4-1 win over Incarnate Word Academy in Washington.
“Celia pitched very well and our defense made the plays they needed to,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I was happy to see our girls get a lead early and build on it.”
Gildehaus went the distance, allowing one run on three hits and four walks.
Borgia (11-9) completes its regular season at the Rolla Tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Knights are seeded fifth for the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan and take on No. 4 Cuba (8-15) in the first round Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
In Thursday’s game, Borgia jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Incarnate Word (8-18), which finished fourth in last year’s Class 4 state tournament, cut the lead in half, 2-1, in the top of the third.
Borgia added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Borgia outhit Incarnate Word, 8-3. Each side made one error.
Paige Vogelgesang, Haley Puetz and Gildehaus each had two hits. Puetz hit a two-run double.
Amanda Dorpinghaus and Addie Whittaker singled.
Annabelle Roellig drew a walk. Averi Glosemeyer was hit by pitches twice.
Vogelgesang stole a base and scored twice. Glosemeyer and Puetz both scored once.
Puetz had two RBIs while Whittaker drove in one.
For Incarnate Word, New Haven’s Sophia Otten pitched, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits, one walk and two hit batters. She struck out seven.
Ella Post had two hits, including a double. Samantha Buehler singled.
Mackenzie Nelson, Otten, Buehler and Allyson Ledbetter walked.
Post stole a base and scored the run. Otten recorded the RBI.