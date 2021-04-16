A funny thing happened on the way to a win Monday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights.
Although Borgia beat Sullivan, 12-8, it was an adventure in the later innings.
“I was really happy to get out with a win yesterday,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said.
Borgia was in control with three runs in the first, four in the second and one in the third.
Cruising with an 8-0 lead, Borgia (8-1) hit major turbulence in the top of the fifth inning.
Sullivan (2-6) found its bats, scoring seven times.
Borgia responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Sullivan added a final run in the top of the sixth.
“Sullivan did a good job getting back in the game just by putting the ball in play,” Struckhoff said. “They found the holes that inning. I was proud of our guys for putting four runs back on them to give us some much needed insurance. We stayed with our approach and didn’t lose focus. That showed maturity.”
Borgia starter Sam Turilli kept Sullivan off-guard during his four innings. He allowed two hits and struck out four to earn the win.
“Sam Turilli was outstanding through four innings to get his first varsity win,” Struckhoff said.
“He was locating down well. In most instances, we would’ve left him in longer, but with six more games this week, we needed to watch his pitch count.”
Ethan Mort was next to the hill, and the Eagles found confidence at the plate. Mort went one-third of an inning, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk.
Next was Owen Struckhoff, and he was able to escape the jam.
Over 2.2 innings, Owen Struckhoff allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out two for the save.
“Owen Struckhoff came in and stopped the bleeding for us to get the save,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He did exactly what he needed to do over the last 2.2 innings to get us the win. He also had two hits and four RBIs. I was really proud of his day.”
Owen Struckhoff also got help from the defense.
“Tyler Stieffemann made an outstanding over-the-shoulder catch to get us out of the sixth,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He’s been outstanding defensively whether in the outfield or infield.”
Sullivan also used three pitchers. Dalton Payne took the loss, going 1.1 innings and allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks.
Lane Blankenship went three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks.
Cambrian Koch finished, going 1.2 innings and allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Both teams had plenty of offensive highlights. Borgia had 15 hits, and Sullivan knocked out 11.
Isaac Vedder led Borgia with three hits, including two doubles.
Alonzo MacDonald, Brayden Mayer, Sam Haggemann, Owen Struckhoff and Turilli all had two hits. MacDonald doubled.
Gavin Mueller also doubled. Blake Whitlock singled.
Heggemann and Owen Struckhoff both walked twice. MacDonald, Vedder, Mueller, Stieffermann and Sam Glosemeyer walked once.
Jack Nobe and Turilli stole bases.
Vedder and Nobe scored three times apiece. MacDonald and Mayer both scored twice. Mueller and Garren Parks each scored once.
Owen Struckhoff drove in four runs. Vedder had three RBIs. Mueller drove in a pair. MacDonald, Heggemann and Turilli had one RBI apiece.
“We had a big day offensively,” Rob Struckhoff said. “It was good to see our guys have some quality at-bats and put some runs on the board. Isaac Vedder had a great day with multiple extra base hits. He’s done a great job hitting behind Sam Heggemann. Sam, Brayden and Alonzo also continue to be threats at the top of the lineup. Alonzo can really put pressure on a defense in the leadoff spot. Also, Sam Turilli had a good approach today and some great swings.”
JD McReynolds doubled twice for the Eagles.
Jacob Brooks, Tyler Hopen and Koch each singled twice.
Dayton Skaggs, Payne and Noah Stegeman singled.
Luke Landwehr walked twice, and Koch walked once.
Skaggs stole a base.
Brooks, Skaggs, McReynolds, Payne, Stegeman, Koch, Landwehr and Seth Dautenhahn each scored once.
Skaggs drove in three runs. McReynolds had two RBIs. Brooks and Koch each drove in one run.