Scoring three times in the bottom of the first inning buoyed the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights past Owensville Wednesday afternoon, 4-1.
“Great win for us against a very good Owensville team,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They could do some damage once postseason rolls around. They have some good-looking athletes.”
Borgia (10-6) added another run in the fifth, and the Dutchmen (10-5-1) scored their run in the top of the seventh.
Owensville outhit Borgia for the game, 6-5.
However, the game was all about pitching and defense.
Brayden Mayer went the distance, needing 83 pitches to pick up the win. He threw 59 strikes, allowing one run on six hits and one walk. He struck out five.
“Brayden Mayer just continues his dominance on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “His control is spectacular. He induces a lot of ground balls, and we have the defense to back it up.”
Mayer picked up some huge help from the defense. In the top of the third, Owensville had runners on first and second when Bryor Bogle hit a liner that Gavin Mueller picked off at third. He fired to Jack Nobe at first to get the double play.
In the top of the seventh, three of the first four Owensville batters singled with one run scoring. Dominic Grigaitis hit a liner, which Owen Struckhoff snared at second base. He threw to first for a double play to end it.
“Gavin Mueller made a couple outstanding plays at third base,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He’s getting better every day over there. Owen Struckhoff ended the game going up to snag a line drive and doubling the Owensville player up at first.”
Rob Struckhoff said others stepped up as well.
“Dane Eckhoff remains solid wherever you put him on the infield,” Rob Struckhoff said. “With Sam Turilli, Tyler Stieffemann and Alonzo MacDonald in the outfield, our pitchers feel very comfortable throwing strikes and letting our defense make plays.”
Over six innings, Owensville’s Garrett West allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Offensively, Isaac Vedder led the Knights with a pair of doubles. He also scored once and drove in three runs.
Alonzo MacDonald also doubled. Mayer and Nobe singled.
“Alonzo MacDonald and Isaac Vedder continued their barrage of doubles lately in the first inning,” Rob Struckhoff said. “They are really seeing the ball well. Max Meyers was able to score from first on both of Vedder’s doubles. He’s really a threat on the basepaths.”
MacDonald, Sam Heggemann and Mayer drew walks. Heggemann was hit by a pitch.
Nobe stole a base.
Courtesy runner Meyers scored twice. MacDonald and Vedder scored the other runs.
Vedder drove in three. Mayer had the other RBI.
For the Dutchmen, TC Fisher and Derek Brandt each singled twice. Tyler Heidbrink and Michael Steinbeck had one hit apiece.
Grigaitis drew the lone walk.
Heidbrink scored the run, and Brandt posted the RBI.
The win was the second in a row after a five-game losing streak. Four of those losses came at the Columbia Tournament last weekend.
“It’s been good to get a couple of wins and some confidence back after the Columbia trip,” Rob Struckhoff said.