It’s been a year of sweeping changes, and not even the Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament could escape that.
The event, normally eight teams, was cut down to six this year. Last week, one of the teams, Rolla, dropped out due to COVID-19 quarantines.
That left organizers with five teams and the event was split into full round robin over two nights to set up Thursday’s bracket play.
In the first night of action Monday:
• Hermann beat New Haven, 25-14, 25-13;
• Owensville split with Washington, 25-17, 23-25;
• St. Francis Borgia Regional swept New Haven, 25-10, 25-9;
• Hermann beat Washington, 25-17, 25-16; and
• Borgia beat Owensville, 25-20, 25-10.
Both Borgia and Hermann were 4-0 in games. Owensville and Washington each went 1-3 while New Haven was 0-4
All five teams return Tuesday and each plays two more matches (four games). Borgia (12-2-1) plays Washington (5-8-1) and Hermann (8-2-2).
“Heading into Tuesday, we’re excited for the challenge,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We’re looking forward to seeing how we match up. We hope to have better energy tonight. The competition makes this tournament great. This is the first time we’ve seen either Washington or Hermann this season.”
Hermann plays Owensville (7-6-1) and Borgia.
Washington’s Tuesday matches are against Borgia and New Haven (6-8-2).
New Haven gets Washington and Owensville. Owensville faces Hermann and New Haven.
The top four will play in Thursday’s semifinals.
Borgia
Steiger praised the play of setter Annie Arand and middle hitter Lynsey Batson.
“Annie did the best job running the offense,” Steiger said. “Lynsey had a great night and was right up there among the kills leaders.”
Full stats were not available at deadline Tuesday.
In the first set, Steiger credited Owensville with strong defensive play.
“We played sloppy with a lot of unforced errors, but a lot of that was because Owensville was very scrappy defensively and stayed in rallies long enough for us to make those mistakes,” Steiger said.
Steiger said the second game was more comfortable and he was able to rotate many of the reserves onto the floor.
New Haven also played tough in the opening game.
“They were competitive all the way until we pulled away late,” Steiger said. “We went on a serving run in the second set and that made a huge difference.”
Washington
In the Owensville match, Abby Redd was the kills leader with eight. Emma Duncan was next with four and Jessie Tovo posted three kills. Ingrid Figas and Hallie Giesike each had two kills. Josie Collier and Morgan Gratza had one kill apiece.
Giesike dished out 13 assists. Claire Strubberg added six.
Madi Ridder posted three blocks. Figas had two while Redd and Giesike each posted one.
Gratza logged 15 digs.
In the Hermann match, Redd had seven kills. Duncan, Strubberg and Sophie Howell each had three. Figas added two kills.
Giesike recorded 18 assists. Figas was credited with four blocks while Redd ended with three, Strubberg had two and Giesike logged one.
Comments from Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer were not available at deadline.
New Haven
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said her team faced two strong programs.
“Obviously, Hermann and Borgia are good teams, but we don’t always do things to help ourselves,” she said. “We can’t beat quality teams, or any teams for that matter, if we don’t clean up our play. We have another opportunity to play tonight. I’m hoping some of our kids step up a little.”
Against Borgia, Lucy Hoener was the kills leader with two. Natalie Covington and Ellie Westermeyer each had one.
Maria Sheible posted 11 digs.
Peyton Sumpter was next with seven. Hoener had five. Covington and Westermeyer each recorded four.
Covington had three assists and Westermeyer added one.
Covington and Hannah Rethemeyer had one block apiece.
In the Hermann match, Covington had seven kills. Hoener, Rethemeyer and Sumpter each ended with one.
Sheible had 11 digs. Sumpter was next with eight. Hoener logged six digs while Covington and Westermeyer each had two.
Westermeyer recorded eight assists. Covington had three.
Hoener and Rethemeyer each served one ace.