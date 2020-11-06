After one day of MSHSAA State Volleyball Championship action in Cape Girardeau, two area teams ended with third-place trophies.
In Thursday play:
• St. Francis Borgia Regional (30-5-2) ended third in Class 5, beating St. Dominic in the final match; and
• Hermann (25-7-3) secured third place in Class 3 with a win over Springfield Catholic.
A third area team, New Haven, didn’t begin state play until Friday afternoon. The Lady Shamrocks will play again Saturday at either 9 a.m. (third place) or 11 a.m. (championship).
Borgia
Borgia opened action against Nixa, falling in three sets to the Lady Eagles, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19.
Nixa advanced to the Class 3 title match Friday against Liberty North.
Borgia hit .111 for the match (29 kills and 17 errors on 108 attacks), and had a best of .207 in the first set. The Lady Knights attacked at a .050 success rate in the second game and a .103 average in the third.
Meanwhile, Nixa hit .317 for the match.
Ella Brinkmann and Caroline Glastetter led the Borgia attack with nine kills apiece. Lily Brown was next with eight.
Kaitlyn Patke had two kills and Annie Arand added one.
Arand handed out 24 assists. Alicia Baylard ended with three while Brown and Maddie Dowil each had one.
Brinkmann and Patke served one ace apiece. Borgia had four service errors.
Arand was the digs leader with 12. Baylard had eight, Brinkmann checked in with seven, Glastetter and Dowil each had five, Brown and Patke posted three digs apiece and Lynsey Batson and Lauren Nieder each added one dig.
Arand had a solo block. Patke had two block assists. Brown and Brinkmann had one.
Jaycee Fixsen posted 14 kills to lead Nixa. Norah Clark was next with 10.
Sydney Golden posted 38 assists.
Addison Tauai led the defense with 17 digs. Fixsen was next with 14.
Jena Medearis recorded three total blocks with one solo and two block assists.
Borgia came back to beat St. Dominic for third place, 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21.
The Lady Knights hit .256 for the match with 65 kills and 20 errors on 176 attempts.
Borgia hit .341 in the first game and .326 in the fourth. The second and third sets were .182 and .178, respectively.
Brinkmann stepped up to notch 26 kills, leading all players in that category. She hit .276 for the match.
Glastetter was next with 14 kills. Brown posted eight kills.
Arand had six kills on seven attempts for a .857 average.
Patke had five kills, Batson ended with three and Dowil, Anniston Sherrell and Baylard each had one kill.
Arand dished out 52 assists. Glastetter and Baylard each added three. Brinkmann and Dowil had two assists apiece.
Brinkmann served two aces. Dowil and Baylard each had one.
Four players reached double digits in digs. Baylard led the way with 27. Brinkmann posted 21. Dowil ended with 14 and Glastetter added 12.
Arand picked up eight digs, Brown had three and Patke and Sherrell each ended with one dig apiece.
Brinkmann and Glastetter each had one solo block and one block assist.
Brown and Patke each posted four block assists. Batson was next with three and Arand had one.
St. Dominic was paced by Audrey Weber’s 23 kills. Breanna Schreimann was next with 14.
Rachel Schipper posted 47 assists and served three aces.
Olivia Skiljan led the defense with 24 digs. Mary Kate Mulvaney was next with 17 and Ella Boeding had 11.
Oddly, Borgia went 1-2 against both Nixa and St. Dominic this year. Borgia and Nixa split in the Ozark Grand Slam with Nixa taking the title there. St. Dominic swept Borgia in both Archdiocesan Athletic Association matches this season.
Hermann
Playing without Head Coach Phil Landolt, who was quarantined, the Lady Bearcats saw their quest for a state title end Thursday with a four-set loss to Maryville in the Class 3 semifinals, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22.
After hitting .414 in the first game, Hermann cooled off. The Lady Bearcats had as many errors as kills in the second set for a .000 average. Hermann hit .182 in the third game and .118 in the fourth.
Grace Winkelmann led the offense with 23 kills and hit .345 to be a bright spot for Hermann.
Holly Heldt was next with eight kills. McKenna Tyree posted five while Malerie Schutt had three, Grace Godat and Shelby Schutt each posted two kills and Chelsey Moeckli added one.
Hannah Grosse recorded 33 assists. The Moecklis, Chelsey (four) and Cydney (three) were next. Madison Dixon and Heldt each had two assists and Schutt posted one.
Heldt served four aces. Chelsey Moeckli was next with two. Winkelmann, Samantha Boedges and Macie Witthaus served one ace apiece.
Five Hermann players reached double digits in digs. Chelsey Moeckli led the way with 22. Grosse had 14. Heldt and Cydney Moeckli each had 12. Winkelmann was next with 11.
Tyree had four digs. Schutt and Boedges each ended with three. Dixon and Witthaus had one dig apiece.
Grosse and Schutt each posted a solo block.
Serena Sundell led Maryville with 25 kills. Kelsey Scott and Rylee Vierhaler had nine kills apiece.
Macy Loe recorded 43 assists.
Klarysa Stolte was the digs leader with 25. Loe ended with 18, Sundell posted 16 and Morgan Stoecklein added 14.
Against Springfield Catholic, Hermann hit .292 for the match with 40 kills and 12 errors on 96 attempts.
Hermann hit .296 in the first game, .263 in the second and .323 in the third game.
Springfield Catholic hit .087 for the match and was over .000 only in the second set.
Winkelmann led Hermann, hitting .500 with 14 kills and one error on 26 attempts.
Heldt was next with 11 kills while hitting .526.
Schutt put down six kills. Godat was errorless with four kills. Tyree added two while Grosse, Chelsey Moeckli and Cydney Moeckli each had one kill.
Gross recorded 35 assists. Winkelmann and Chelsey Moeckli each had one.
Witthaus served two aces. Winkelmann, Boedges, Heldt, Grosse and Cydney Moeckli each had one.
Chelsey Moeckli was the digs leader with 16. Winkelmann was next at 14.
Cydney Moeckli had eight digs. Heldt, Grosse and Witthaus each recorded five. Godat checked in with three digs, Tyree had two and Schutt posted one.
Tyree had a solo block, Hermann’s only one of the match.
Grace O’Reilly led Springfield Catholic with seven kills. Emme Ast had 11 assists. O’Reilly and Kaitlyn Witthar each had eight digs.