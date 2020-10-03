Throughout the two-day pool play at the 65th Annual Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament, there were two dominant teams, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Hermann.
In Tuesday’s pool showdown, the two split with each winning by two points.
And, the two defending state champions set up a rematch from the semifinals Thursday afternoon. Borgia beat Owensville, 25-15, 25-16.
Hermann moved past Washington, 25-20, 25-12.
First Semifinal
Borgia, which edged Hermann for the top seed on point differential, swept fourth-seeded Owensville in the opening match, 25-15, 25-16.
“We had the early game and we had to get into a little rhythm,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We’re not used to playing that early. We did well and gained momentum at the end that we were able to carry over to the championship match.”
Ella Brinkmann led the team in kills with nine. Caroline Glastetter was next with seven. Lynsey Batson posted six, Kaitlyn Pattke added five and Anniston Sherrell, Marissa Gau and Gisele Bolzenius each had one kill.
Lauren Nieder and Glastetter each had seven digs. Annie Arand, Brinkmann and Gau added three digs apiece. Sherrell had two and Patke ended with one.
Arand recorded 25 assists. Nieder and Ava Lou Ploch each had three. Aly Heggemann contributed two. Brinkmann and Patke each had one.
Patke served three aces. Arand and Nieder each added one.
Borgia was able to establish itself in the first game and powered to the win. However, the Dutchgirls were up to the challenge in the second set.
Owensville held firm near the end of the first game after Borgia sent in reserves, but used that momentum early in the second game.
Owensville led 7-6, before Borgia came back and took the lead for good on a Brinkmann kill, 9-8.
Borgia then pulled away when Patke cycled back to the service line. Borgia’s most successful rotation for the match came through as Borgia pulled away. Back-to-back aces by Patke played a big role in Borgia’s surge to the second-set win.
Second Semifinal
It was a tale of two games in the second semifinal. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion and owner of the most MSHSAA titles at 14, defeated the Washington Lady Jays, 25-20, 25-12.
“I thought we had a chance there at the end to finish the game strong, but didn’t quite pull through,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “Hermann definitely came out hungrier in the second game,”
In the first game, Washington fought back from a 17-12 deficit to pull to within one, 21-20, but couldn’t carry through.
In the second game, Hermann turned up its turbo offense, quickly accelerating to a huge lead. Washington started to fight back again late, but Hermann’s standout, Grace Winkelmann, ended it with one of her 14 kills, 25-12.
Holly Heldt had five kills while Malerie Schutt added three, Hannah Grosse posted two and Chelsey Moeckli and McKenna Tyree had one kill apiece.
Grosse had 23 assists. Winkelmann ended with two and Chelsey Moeckli had one.
Tyree and Cydney Moeckli each had one block.
Chelsey Moeckli served four aces. Heldt ended with three and Winkelmann had one.
Washington’s kills leader was Sophie Howell with five. Abby Redd and Jessie Tovo each had four kills. Hallie Giesike and Jackie Oetterer each had two.
Oetterer had 10 assists. Josie Obermark added two. Howell, Giesike, Josie Collier and Morgan Gratza each had one.
Ingrid Figas posted four blocks. Redd and Giesike each had one.
With the win, Hermann moved into position to possibly win its first event title since 2012.