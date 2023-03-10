There will be minor changes for the St. Francis Borgia spring sports season.
Borgia will be fielding five programs again this year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There will be minor changes for the St. Francis Borgia spring sports season.
Borgia will be fielding five programs again this year.
The Knights will have baseball, girls soccer, boys golf, boys volleyball and track.
The track program has a boys team and a girls team.
There is one new head coach. Brent Woodcock will run the Borgia track program this spring.
Other head coaches are returners. Rob Struckhoff is back with the baseball program. Mackenzie Severino will lead the girls soccer team. CJ Steiger continues to lead the boys volleyball program. Michael Pelster will lead the boys golf team once again.
There have been two developments with the spring programs.
On the positive side, there has been an abundance of boys going out for volleyball that there are enough for a C team. Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said another schedule is being added.
On the other side, the turnout for girls soccer was not large. Arand said there will be no junior varsity team this season.
All home varsity games now will start at 6 p.m.
Away games will start at either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
The first contests for the spring will be March 17.
The soccer Lady Knights will play at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rolla Tournament. Games are against Northwest and Pacific and will be played at the Missouri S&T Stadium.
Borgia will play an additional game in that tournament the following day. Borgia is the defending champion.
The boys volleyball team will play that March 17 as well, traveling to Ft. Zumwalt West. The varsity match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Borgia’s home opener is set for Saturday, March 18 against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
Borgia’s baseball team hosts Wright City Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. to start the season. The Knights also will play Lebanon at 2 p.m.
Borgia’s golf Knights begin play Monday, March 20, at the Father Tolton Catholic Invitational at Columbia Country Club. The event starts at 10 a.m.
Borgia track will host its annual meet Tuesday, March 28, starting at 4 p.m.
Borgia and Union will host the Banks Classic Baseball Tournament March 24-25. Games will be split between Borgia and Union’s Wildcat Ballpark.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.