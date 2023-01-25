The streak is over.
St. Francis Borgia halted its losing skid at two games Friday, defeating St. Mary’s by an 83-65 margin at home in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The streak is over.
St. Francis Borgia halted its losing skid at two games Friday, defeating St. Mary’s by an 83-65 margin at home in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action.
“It was a pretty fast-paced game with lot of points scored by both teams,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We were fortunate to grab the lead in the second quarter. St. Mary’s made it into a ballgame in the second half.”
The win helped Borgia improve to 16-2 overall, 5-1 in league play.
Borgia still has conference games at St. Dominic Feb. 3, and at Father Tolton Catholic Feb. 17.
St. Mary’s dropped to 8-9 overall, 1-2 in league games.
Borgia blasted out to a 21-11 lead through one quarter and got a boost when sophomore guard Zyree Collins, leading scorer for St. Mary’s picked up his third foul 25 seconds into the second quarter.
Borgia was able to extend the lead to 40-20 at the intermission.
“Collins sitting out made a big difference,” Neier said. “He showed what kind of a player he is in the second half.”
The Knights were up 63-40 through three quarters and held off the Dragons in the final quarter to win, 83-65.
“Overall, I thought we played some pretty good ball,” Neier said.
Grant Schroeder, honored before the game on senior night, led Borgia in scoring with 26 points. He also had nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Schroeder knocked down two of Borgia’s five three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Sam Dunard was Borgia’s other senior honored before the game. He closed with five points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Dunard hit one of the three-point baskets.
Junior Adam Rickman posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. He also handed out seven assists and added two steals and a blocked shot.
Rickman went 2-5 from the free-throw line.
“Our two leading scorers also led us in assists,” Neier said. “That shows it didn’t matter who scored the points.”
Brody Denbow closed with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. He went 4-4 from the free-throw line and hit one three-point shot.
Nathan Kell ended with seven points, three rebounds and two steals. He was 5-10 from the stripe.
Tate Marquart posted six points with an assist. He hit a three-point shot and was 1-1 from the free-throw line.
Kaden Patke posted five points, a rebound and a steal. He hit his lone free throw.
Caden Carroll and Hunter Reinberg both scored two points with one rebound.
Jack Dunard netted one point, going 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Drew Fischer pulled down two rebounds and added an assist.
Justin Mort handed out one assist.
Borgia went 18-27 from the free-throw line.
“Other guys were chipping in for us,” Neier said. “We want to play quick and put pressure on teams. We’re seeing players come off the bench do a good job. It was nice to get our reserves out there for extra playing time and they did a good job.”
Collins made the most of his playing time, scoring 34 points. Of that, 27 came in the second half. He hit one three-point basket and went 12-13 from the free-throw line.
Marvin Neals III was next with nine points, which came on three three-point shots.
Demetrius Griffin Jr. had seven points, including one three-point basket.
Dwayne Forland III closed with six points.
Marquann Haynes and O’Ryan Hill each scored four points.
The Dragons ended with five three-point baskets and went 12-14 from the free-throw line.
Borgia plays this week in the Union Tournament. The top-seeded Knights faced Lutheran South Monday in the opening round.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.