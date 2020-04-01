Play football, see the world.
Brock Olivo, a 1994 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, has used the sport to travel extensively.
However, the “world” Olivo is seeing right now mainly is the confines of his Rome apartment and building.
“In a word, it’s surreal,” Olivo said. “With the notion to be locked indoors and, it’s a paradox at this time of the year because it’s springtime here. Springtime, in the southern Mediterranean, as you can imagine, is beautiful, so life is happening all around you, yet there is this silent killer on the loose, and so, it’s surreal in a word.”
Olivo said it’s hard to see this happening.
“Rome, as you can imagine, is usually a very bustling place at this time of the year,” Olivo said. “It’s very pedestrian friendly. People are usually out moving around on their feet.”
Having been through quarantine, Olivo has advice to pass along.
“My advice for someone living in the epicenter right now and seeing this happen around them is to heed the mandate to quarantine and the advice of medical experts,” he said. “It’s spreading like wildfire and it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. You may have contact with people that you have no idea are carriers. It’s less about your personal freedoms and pocketbooks and more about saving people’s lives right now. If we can bite the bullet a little bit until this thing passes, the economy will come back.”
Olivo said changes are temporary.
“Nobody’s rewriting the Constitution,” he said. “Everything is going to be there in place. All of your rights are going to be there when this thing passes. But, if we don’t quarantine and do due diligence, and our responsibility and quarantine for the sake of everybody around us, not just you personally, then it’s just going to drag on and get worse, like it has here.”
Olivo said it’s important to follow mandates.
“As Americans, it’s tough for us to give up our daily liberties and freedoms,” he said. “We’re so used to moving around as we choose, as we please, so this is not easy for a lot of people to get used to. People don’t take it seriously. Even here in Italy, where the death toll is astounding, over 10,000 now, some of them still aren’t taking it seriously, saying that ‘it’s not going to happen to me.’ Well, it is, eventually.”
Having been through a period of quarantine, Olivo looks for the positives.
“One of my goals is to come out of this quarantine a richer person culturally,” Olivo said. “I think everyone has the possibility to do that now, to give into this time.”
Staying Fit in Quarantine
Olivo said it’s important for people to stay active during these times.
“For me, I’m a very active guy, so it’s difficult for me to sit still,” he said. “What my girlfriend and I are doing is adhering to a pretty structured schedule during the day and staying busy. I believe that’s the best advice I can give people.
“Do not approach the day as if it’s a vacation day,” he said. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be in this thing. You notice the time goes by so slowly and you have time to digest what’s happening and it puts you into a somber mood. Spring is happening and you can’t go outside, so you have a lot of things pulling at each other.”
Staying inside is a matter of life or death. In Italy, the quarantine also is enforced by law.
“You have a desire to go outside and to live the springtime, but at the same time, you cannot, because literally it’s a matter of life or death now,” Olivo said. “We structure our day and stay busy. It’s a really good chance for people to explore some of their inner curiosity. You can learn another language. You can do some reading. You can spend time with your children, which is something you usually don’t get to do. When you have the opportunity to do that, capitalize on it. Me, personally, I’ve got a lot of things going.”
Olivo said he’s been working out, as much as he can within the confines of an apartment.
“Obviously, I dedicate time to football and working out,” Olivo said. “Stay active. We have dumbbells and kettle bells and work out on the stairs here in this large apartment building. That’s important, I believe. We’ve got musical instruments here. There’s cooking and learning Spanish and just staying busy. You’ve got to find things to fill the day and be productive.”
At some point, hopefully sooner than later, Olivo hopes to get out onto the football field with his new team.
He was in Rome getting ready for the season when the COVID-19 pandemic started to sweep through Italy.
“Early on, this thing began to get serious here,” Olivo said. “The government here was asking people to self-quarantine. I didn’t hesitate at all, because having children over here and having two parents back home who are baby boomers, that’s the generation that’s most vulnerable.”
Olivo said things went beyond initial expectations.
“I was all for it,” Olivo said. “I did not see the mandate of quarantining happening on the level it’s happening right now. By the time that was mandated, I was already used to these circumstances. It was a little bit easier for me to accept.”
A Football Life
Olivo already has had a busy career in football. As a player, he started at Hermann High School before transferring to Borgia during his sophomore year. He played a major role, helping the Knights win the 1993 Class 3A state title.
After graduation, he played for the University of Missouri Tigers, where he graduated as the school’s career leading rusher and first major individual award winner. He earned the Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Player of the Year and subsequently had his number, 27, retired.
Following that, Olivo signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, but ended up being signed by the Detroit Lions, where he played as a fullback and special teams ace for four seasons.
After retirement from the NFL, Olivo went to Italy, where he made his first coaching stint. He also played, leading the Italian Golden League in rushing with the Ostia Marines.
Olivo returned to the coaching ranks with Coastal Carolina and moved to the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent a season as the special teams coordinator with the Denver Broncos before spending two seasons on the staff of the Chicago Bears. He was released at the end of the 2019 season.
Olivo’s best coaching offer came from Lazio in Italy, where he will coach special teams and the secondary once life there starts to return to normal.