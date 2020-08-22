He hasn’t even played in his first college golf match yet, but St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Mark Maguire already is a winner.
Maguire, a freshman with Quincy University’s men’s golf program, was awarded one of the school’s three Western Catholic Union scholarships, good for $2,000.
After missing out on his senior season with the Borgia Knights in the spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maguire is just happy to be at college.
“I didn’t even think I was going to be coming to college just because of the coronavirus situation, so I am blessed to be able to come here,” Maguire said.
At Quincy, Maguire becomes his family’s second college athlete. His older sister, MJ Maguire, plays for the softball program.
Mark has been lucky so far at Quincy University.
“When I got here on campus, I was told that this is one of the three sports that gets to play at the university during the fall season,” Maguire said. “I’m actually pretty excited. Classes, on the other hand, I’m a little nervous about, but I’m excited for the experience.”