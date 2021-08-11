Bryce Mayer, a 2020 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, has been named the Appalachian League pitcher of the year this summer.
Mayer also was a standout for Washington Post 218 American Legion baseball teams.
Mayer, who plays collegiately for St. Charles Community College, also made the all-league team as a right-handed pitcher.
Mayer pitched for the Greeneville Flyboys in the collegiate summer league, part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline.
In the regular season, Mayer started nine games with a 1.36 ERA over 33 innings. Opposing batters hit .161 against Mayer. He struck out at least eight batters in three consecutive starts and led the league with 59 strikeouts.
The Flyboys won the Appalachian League title Monday with a 9-8 win over the Pulaski River Turtles.
Mayer started on the hill in that game, going 4.2 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk. He struck out five.