It’s been a long year for St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Tommy Alferman.
But, there’s a positive.
After seeing his sophomore season at John A. Logan College disappear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alferman came back last weekend to win the Southern Illinois Amateur at Green Hills Golf Club.
Alferman, representing Franklin County Country Club, fired rounds of 66 and 72 to win the event by one stroke over Curtis Brokenbrow. Alferman’s 138 was four strokes below par.
The top of the field was packed as the first 11 golfers were separated by just eight strokes.
Finishing third was Aberdeen Golf Club’s Zakariya Butt at 140.
Alex Ciaramitaro of Bogey Hills Country Club was fourth at 141.
Kyle Viehl of Sunset Hills Country Club was fifth at 143 with Franklin County Country Club’s Ryan Eckelkamp sixth at 144.